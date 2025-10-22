Princess Kate's competitive side revealed by iconic cook

The Princess of Wales is known for her competitive streak when it comes to sports, but in a new interview, it has been implied that the future Queen's dedication to being a higher achiever also extends to the kitchen. Beloved British cook Mary Berry made the confession in a conversation with Saga.

Reflecting on the future King saying that Mary "taught him all he knew" about cooking. She gushed: "I mean, to see Prince William on the screen saying that I'd taught him all he knew about cooking… well!" Adding of his and his wife's competitive streak: "I've done quite a few things with him and, gosh, he's competitive. So is Catherine."

According to our archives, it appears that Kate's competitive edge comes out whatever the activity, as long as it is against her adoring husband. One occasion in 2023 saw the couple - who married in 2011 - go head-to-head on a spin bike while visiting a fitness centre in Wales. The duo laughed their way through the session, but Princess Kate proved she has serious experience on a spin bike. Despite sporting a skirt and heeled boots, Kate scored her victory in the 45-second race, and was awarded a small gold trophy as the winner of the "Tour de Aberavon."

Kate's competitive streak has been pointed out by her family member, Mike Tindall, the former England Rugby player and husband of Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall. Appearing on Mike's podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby the same year, Mike shone light on Kate's competitive streak: "I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," he said before pausing to give a nod, indicating that she really was. Kate replied: "I'm not competitive at all." "I've seen her play beer pong!" Mike said.

Another person to vouch for William and Kate's healthy rivalry was Australian tennis legend Rod Laver who told The Sydney Morning Herald. "I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit. They play tennis against each other; William told me he couldn't beat her." Elaborating on his meeting with the royals, Rod explained, "Prince William and Kate Middleton sat in front of us. It's a great feeling to be in their presence. Kate is a lovely, lovely lady and a wonderful person."