Royals embracing the 'naked dress' trend - including Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice

Margot Robbie made headlines earlier this month when she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a glittering Armani gown showing her thong as she promoted her new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in London. While the 'naked dress' trend isn't something new for A-list celebrities - Kate Moss famously lighting the first match when she wore a sheer gown in 1993 - but, it is also something embraced by members of the British royal family.

While traditionally conservative with their dress sense, there have been moments when we've seen royals inspired by the sheer side of life when it comes to their sartorial portfolio. HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danicelle Stacey explains: "While the likes of the Princess of Wales are unlikely to ever fully embrace the naked dress trend, the examples we have seen some royal ladies wear never push the boundaries of what is appropriate for a member of the royal family. Their outfit choices are often a feminine, subtle play on the risqué design, proving that royals like to have fun with their fashion."

Join us as we take a look at all the times members of the British royal family have embraced the 'naked dress' trend.

1/ 5 © Malcolm Clarke/Daily Mail/Shutterstock The Princess of Wales Kate, famously won Prince William's heart after starring in her university fashion show in 2002, where she wore the ultimate naked dress of all naked dresses, strutting down the runway wearing a black lace shift dress showing her black underwear underneath. The royal's sheer dress was designed by fellow student Charlotte Todd, who had been studying for a degree in Fashion and Textiles at the University of the West of England, and created the garment for a project titled: "The Art of Seduction." "Everyone says that the fashion show was when the romance started, so a small part of me will always be part of royal history," the budding designer previously told People magazine. "It's madness!"

2/ 5 © AFP via Getty Images Since becoming the future Queen of England, Kate's penchant for a see-through moment has dwindled but never died, as years later in 2015, the then-Duchess of Cambridge stepped out at the premiere of the James Bond film Spectre in a rather sheer number with a rather low back. The design was a stunning creation from royally-loved designer, Jenny Packham. Though not as revealing as the ensemble from her student days, the pastel blue gown was a risque choice for the then Duchess.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Princess Diana One nearly naked moment came to be one of Princess Diana's most famous sartorial displays back in September 1980, when the Princess of Wales, who was the then-Prince Charles' new girlfriend and dressed in a purple sweater vest and lavender blouse with a patterned midi skirt. Diana wasn't wearing a slip under her skirt, so as she positioned herself with the sun behind her legs could be seen through the sheer skirt.

4/ 5 © Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Lady Amelia Windsor Ever the fashionista, it comes as no surprise that Lady Amelia has previously jumped on the 'naked dress' trend during one of her ever-so-stylish exploits. The occasion? The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The gown in question was a sultry black number which we think Margot Robbie would certainly approve of!