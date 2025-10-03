Princess Kate goes viral for iconic moment you missed from recent visit - watch

The Princess of Wales seldom puts a foot wrong. And it has never been more than on her recent visit to Lincolnshire on Thursday. The future Queen, 43, went viral in a moment which saw her effortlessly walking backwards in her signature four-inch stilettos. During her visit to RAF Coningsby so gamely climbed narrow stairs to peer inside the cockpit of a fully armed Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon before making her way back out of the plane, backwards.

"Our HRH Princess Kate, perfection even walking backwards," one royal fan penned. A second added: "She really can do it all." Meanwhile, a third penned: "That outfit is very chic. I'm absolutely shocked that she managed to climb out of a plane in high heels." Kate looked impeccably stylish for the visit, wearing a chic grey suit and matching jumper.

While on the trip, Kate used a flight simulator and performed a loop the loop. While taking the reins of the flight simulator, the princess said she had not used one to fly a plane before, but had tried one used to train helicopter pilots.

But the Princess seemed to take to her simulated flight with ease and appeared to enjoy her virtual climb from RAF Coningsby enough to perform the aerobatic stunt. Speaking afterwards, Group Captain Paul O’Grady said: "She seems to be a natural pilot so we might have to get her qualified and get her flying a Typhoon, if she's up for it."

© Getty Kate climbed down the steps in her high heels

Kate was visiting the RAF station for the first time since becoming Royal Honorary Air Commodore. During the trip, Kate also met with military families and revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, hopes to one day become a fighter pilot, but added, "I'm going to tell them (her children) it takes eight years and a lot of hard work."