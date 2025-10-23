Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles makes historic first during Vatican state visit with Queen Camilla
The King and Queen met Pope Leo at his official residence, the Apostolic Palace, before attending a ecumenical service in the famous Sistine Chapel

The King and Queen arrive at San Damaso courtyard for a meeting with Pope Leo IV© Getty
HELLO!
Emily NashRoyal Editor - London
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
30 minutes ago
The King and Queen have arrived at the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican for their historic first meeting with Pope Leo XIV.  In a display of sartorial diplomacy. Camilla wore a black silk dress by Fiona Clare and traditional mantilla by Philip Treacy and a "raspberry pip" brooch in the shape of cross, which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Their Majesties were driven into the San Damaso courtyard, where they were greeted by the Regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, Reverend Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza and a group of Papal Gentlemen and the Gentleman of the Pope, Prince of Windisch-Gaetz, Mariano Hugo.  

A ceremonial guard of honour was formed by the Swiss Guard and the band played God Save the King, followed by the national anthem of the Vatican City. Their Majesties were then led inside to meet the Pope by Monsignor Sapienza. The royal couple's visit to the Holy See is to celebrate the 2025 Papal Jubilee and the warm ecumenical relationship between the Church of England, of which the King is Supreme Governor, and the Roman Catholic Church.

Later, during an ecumenical service in the famous Sistine Chapel, the King, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, will become the first British monarch to pray at a public service with the Pope, head of the Catholic Church, since the Reformation.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive by car in San Damaso courtyard© Getty

The couple arrived by car

The Swiss Guard,  who have been providing protection for the head of the Catholic Church for centuries, greeted the royal couple as they arrived in the courtyard.

The King and Queen are welcomed by officials at San Damaso courtyard upon a meeting with Pope Leo IV © Getty

The King wore a blue suit, while the Queen was in black

A red carpet was rolled out for Their Majesties as they were welcomed by officials at San Damaso courtyard upon a meeting with Pope Leo IV        


The Queen wore a black dress with a black veil© Getty Images

The Queen looked elegant in black

Camilla was dressed in a Fiona Clare black silk dress and a Philip Treacy mantilla - a traditional veil.

The Queen wore a "raspberry pip" brooch in the shape of cross, which belonged to the late Queen© Getty

The Queen also wore pearls

A closer look at the rarely-seen "raspberry pip" brooch.

