King Charles and Queen Camilla put on united front as they arrive in Rome for Vatican state visit

The King and Queen have arrived in Rome at the start of their State Visit to the Vatican. In what has been a challenging week for the King, he was said to be "greatly looking forward" to the trip, during which he will meet Pope Leo and make history as the first British monarch since the Reformation to pray publicly with the leader or the Catholic Church. He was also said to be "proud" of the visit's symbolism of the close relationship between the Roman Catholic and Church of England.

"His Majesty is greatly looking forward to meeting Pope Leo and celebrating together the historical significance of this visit, representing, as it does, such a landmark in relationships between the Church of England and the Catholic Church, and between the UK and the Holy See," said a Palace spokesman.

"At times of such global challenge, it has seldom been more important for Christian communities around the word to unite in faith and in fellowship with our partners. This provides a bulwark against those promoting conflict, division and tyranny, and supports our work together in Harmony to protect Nature, God's Creation. These are of course the issues that directly impact lives and livelihoods in Britain and around the globe, not just today but for generations to come. As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, The King is proud that this week’s State Visit stands as a symbol and a celebration of how far we have come on that unifying journey."

Charles and Camilla’s British Government plane from Farnborough airport touched down at Ciampino 31st Wing Airport shortly before 6.30pm. After making their way down the aeroplane’s steps, the Queen, who wore a feather print silk dress by Fiona Clare and a brown cashmere trench coat by Anna Valentine, told the welcoming party: "It is a great pleasure to be here." Meanwhile the King told Archbishop Canalini: "It is wonderful to be able to come back to Rome."

The King and Queen will meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time since his election in May in the Apostolic Palace, then, in a symbolic moment to celebrate the friendship between the Catholic Church and Church of England, the King and the Pope will pray together in the Sistine Chapel, during a special ecumenical service bringing together clergy and choirs from both churches.

The service will focus on the theme of Care for Creation, in line with the King and Pope’s shared interest in the environment. Other highlights of the visit include the King being given the title of Royal Confrater as a gift of "spiritual fellowship", in tribute to his work over many decades to find common ground between Faiths and to bring people together. And in a further celebration of the new bond between the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church, the Basilica of St Paul's Outside the Walls has created a special seat for the King.

The royal couple last visited the Vatican in April, making a private visit to Pope Francis on their 20th wedding anniversary, just days before his death at the age of 88. They were making a State Visit to Italy and had been due to officially visit the Vatican but it was postponed due to the Pontiff's illness.

Pope Leo will be the fourth Pontiff the King has met, on this his sixth visit to the Holy See. As Prince of Wales, he visited in April 1985, April 2005 for the funeral of Pope John Paul II, April 2009, April 2017 and October 2019 for the Canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman. Queen Camilla joined Charles on the April 2009 and April 2017 visits.

