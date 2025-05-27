King Charles displays rarely-heard French accent in 26-minute speech

The King spoke of his "greatest admiration" for Canada as he delivered a historic speech from the throne at the Canadian Senate in Ottawa. With the Queen by his side, Charles, 76, delivered the 26-minute speech, speaking in English and French, to formally open the 45th session of Parliament.

It was a landmark moment for the King, who has become only the second monarch – after Queen Elizabeth II – to attend the state opening and deliver the speech setting out the new government's legislative agenda.

The monarch opened with a personal introduction: "It is with a sense of deep pride and pleasure that my wife and I join you here today, as we witness Canadians coming together in a renewed sense of national pride, unity, and hope."

The two-day visit marked Charles's 20th visit to Canada, but his first as Sovereign.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla arrived in the country on Monday

"As I have said before, 'Every time I come to Canada… a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream – and from there straight to my heart'," he added in the opening lines of the speech, which set out the Canadian government's legislative agenda. I have always had the greatest admiration for Canada's unique identity, which is recognised across the world for bravery and sacrifice in defence of national values, and for the diversity and kindness of Canadians."

Canadians have seen the royal visit as a show of support for their country by its King, after Canada faced the unwanted attention of US President Donald Trump who has launched a trade war against his neighbour and made threats to annex the country as America's 51st state.

© Getty Images Donald Trump has been speaking out over Canada

In the speech, which was written by the government, the King read, in part: "Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect."

He continued: "Many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them. Fundamental change is always unsettling. Yet this moment is also an incredible opportunity. An opportunity for renewal. An opportunity to think big and to act bigger. An opportunity for Canada to embark on the largest transformation of its economy since the Second World War.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The visit marks Charles' first time in the country as King

"A confident Canada, which has welcomed new Canadians, including from some of the most tragic global conflict zones, can seize this opportunity by recognising that all Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away. And that by staying true to Canadian values, Canada can build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians."

On building new relationships with the US and the rest of the world, the King read: "The Prime Minister and the President of the United States, for example, have begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S., rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.

© Getty Images The King and Queen with Mark Carney and Diana Fox

"In parallel, the Government is working to strengthen its relationships with reliable trading partners and allies around the world, recognising that Canada has what the world needs and the values the world respects.

"Canada is ready to build a coalition of like-minded countries that share its values, that believe in international co-operation and the free and open exchange of goods, services, and ideas. In this new, fast-evolving world, Canada is ready to lead. This will be demonstrated in June, when Canada convenes the G7 Summit."

The second day of the visit began with pomp and pageantry as the King and Queen were accompanied by a royal escort for a military procession to Canada's Senate.

Charles and Camilla received full military honours upon arrival, including a 100-person guard of honour from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment, an inspection of the guard and the band, and a 21-gun salute.

Their horse-drawn landau was led by 14 mounted riders with 14 more behind as they travelled with Canada's first indigenous Governor General Mary Simon and husband Whit Grant Fraser.

Greeting the couple outside the Senate was newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney.

© Hannah McKay/Pool/Shutterstock Charles has been in the country with the newly elected President, Mark Carney

Hundreds of members of the public lined the street to catch a glimpse of their royals in the State Landau, which was built in the 1890s in Australia. There were huge cheers and cries of "God Save The King" and "We love you King Charles," as the monarch stepped onto the national dais before inspecting the guard of honour.

While crowns and robes are custom for the ceremony in Britain, there was no regalia on display on this occasion, with the King wearing a suit, his medals and Order of Canada around his neck. The Queen looked elegant in a navy blue dress by Fiona Clare and matching hat by Philip Treacy. In a subtle tribute to the nation, Camilla wore her own Canadian Rifles brooch. Her Majesty is the regiment's Colonel-in-Chief and her equerry in Canada is also from the regiment.

© Getty Crowds have been cheering for the monarch

The two-day visit concluded with the King and Queen paying their respects to Canada's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

