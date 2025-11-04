Lady Sarah Chatto's rare outing with son Sam and protocol-breaking girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian

Lady Sarah Chatto has an incredibly close relationship with her son Sam and, last week, the mother-son duo were photographed heading out with Sam's long-term girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian. The trio, as well as Lady Sarah's husband Daniel, attended the opening of the new exhibition "Wayne McGregor: Infinite Bodies" at Somerset House.

Lady Sarah was dressed in a demure navy blue coat, under which she wore with a light peach jumper, a grey A-line skirt, and completed her look with a stylish pearl necklace. Meanwhile, Eleanor looked lovely in an understated black dress.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima The family attend the opening of new exhibition 'Wayne McGregor: Infinite Bodies' at Somerset House,

Sam and Lady Sarah's shared talent

It comes as no surprise that the choice of event was that of the art variety, as it's a shared passion of Sam and Sarah. Camberwell School of Art, before progressing to the prestigious Royal Academy Schools. During her time at the RA, she received significant recognition, winning the Winsor & Newton Prize in 1988 and the Creswick Landscape Prize in 1990. Since 1995, she has held regular solo exhibitions at the Redfern Gallery in London, establishing a strong and consistent presence in the London art scene.

As for her son Sam, after being educated at Eton College, he completed his degree in History of Art at the University of Edinburgh. After university, Samuel completed a six-week apprenticeship at North Shore Pottery and, in 2020, completed a course at the Royal Drawing School. Samuel currently lives in West Sussex, where his home doubles as his personal ceramics studio.

Sam's protocol-breaking girlfriend

Eleanor made headlines on Christmas Day last year when she joined the royal family at St. Mary Magdalene Church on King Charles' Norfolk estate, Sandringham. Traditionally, only married partners of royals join the family for their annual Christmas Day walkabout. Prince Harry defied convention in 2017 when he was joined by his then-fiancée, Meghan Markle, prior to their 2018 nuptials.

© Bav Media/Shutterstock Samuel Chatto made an appearance with his girlfriend Eleanor in Scotland

Who is Eleanor Ekserdjian?

Like her boyfriend, Eleanor was a History of Art student at the University of Edinburgh, where she met Sam in 2021. Eleanor, who is a fellow artist was quite literally born into the industry. Her father is the lauded art historian Professor David Ekserdjian, who serves as Professor of History of Art and Film at the University of Leicester. Professor Ekserdjian is married to Susan Moore, art critic at the Financial Times.

Eleanor’s work has been held in numerous private collections, including one at London’s Redfern Gallery. One notable piece saw the artist depict her beau and was titled SAM. It was an evocative sketch of her boyfriend and was once displayed at The Gallery at Green & Stone’s summer exhibition.