Meghan Markle shares hope for daughter Princess Lilibet that would make her the 'proudest mom'

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her hopes for her daughter, Princess Lilibet, as she turned her hand to interviewing. Meghan, 44, who used to run her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, has highlighted the work of Avery Colvert, 15, who set up her own organisation, Altadena Girls, to support teenage girls who lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

As the fires spread through the county, Prince Harry and Meghan issued a joint response urging people to check in with their loved ones and neighbours, writing at the time: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating. Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys, clothing and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."

The Sussexes then visited a meal distribution site to help those affected, while Meghan also quietly volunteered with the Altadena Girls, dropping off bags of donations. In a piece for Town & Country's November issue, the Duchess interviewed Avery to talk about how she founded the organisation through a social media call-out and how the group has expanded its work, including a recently opened community centre in Pasadena.

Meghan told Avery: "You never thought your work would grow to be this big. And even if it hadn't, it still would have been meaningful and made an impact. My goodness, if our daughter turns out to be anything like you, I'll be the proudest mom."

Harry and Meghan are parents to Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with the couple regularly sharing anecdotes about their children through interviews, public appearances and on the Duchess' Instagram account.

During their visit to Colombia in 2024, Meghan spoke about how her daughter has "found her voice". She said: "Part of the role modelling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter - who, at three, she has found her voice. And we're so proud of that because that is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there's a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that's what they're going to do. And they're going to create a different environment than so many of us grew up in."

One of Meghan's most recent social media posts was a video montage of the Sussexes enjoying a family day out at the pumpkin patch, with Archie running through a maze and Lilibet riding in a wheelbarrow, before carving pumpkins.