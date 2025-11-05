Andrew Mountbatten Windsor allowed to keep Falklands War medal - with King Charles' approval

King Charles will not strip his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, of his Falklands War campaign medal, it has been revealed. According to the Telegraph, John Healey, the Defence Secretary, confirmed on Sunday that the Government would remove Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s honorary rank of vice admiral, his "last remaining title." The publication added that John would not comment on whether Andrew would be able to keep his medals, saying that the Ministry of Defence would be “guided by the decisions the King makes”. But that decision has been made, and Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Andrew's Falklands medal will be retained alongside all operational service medals. Andrew was awarded the South Atlantic Medal, known as the Falklands Medal, with an additional rosette for his actions.

A Falklands veteran, Simon Weston who was severely burned when his troop transport RFA Sir Galahad was attacked during the conflict, told the publication: "He has lost all other aspects of dignity, respect and honour he was ever once shown. "But the one thing you cannot strip away from the man no matter how vindictive, vicious or virtue-signalling you want to be is that moment in his life where he was dignified, honourable and courageous. What gives the Government a right to even consider stealing someone’s property? He earned this. He paid for it with time and sacrifice. How dare you think you can take this from him."

© Getty Images Prince Andrew returning from the Falklands

What is being taken away from Andrew?

As revealed in the statement issued by Buckingham Palace Andrew has lost his royal title as well as his home, Royal Lodge, which he, along with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has been asked to vacate. Andrew will now move to Norfolk, on the Sandringham estate. There is a long list of things that won't be accompanying Andrew over to his new home, including a collection of historical artworks and other priceless artefacts which will be returned to the Royal Collection Trust.

Among the most memorable items is one, particularly, headline-making ancient sword, which was involved in a public ruse. Back in 2016, it was reported that Princess Beatrice was behind a scar on British singer Ed Sheeran's face as she used the aforementioned sword to pretend to "knight" the British singer Sir James Blunt, before he was actually knighted, at a party she held at Royal Lodge. The story goes that as she performed the action, Beatrice accidentally cut Ed Sheeran's face, who was standing behind his fellow singer.

However, James Blunt revealed that the story, which made headlines, was a complete fabrication. "Ed was drunk, messing around and he cut himself," the 43-year-old told Shortlist. "We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing." Asked how much of the story had been invented, he replied: "All of it. Apart from the actual scar. It's bizarre that people fell for it." James joked: "I blame him. He must be desperate – he's trying to sell records. He cut himself and I just patched him up. It's made him look prettier."