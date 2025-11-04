Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to face double blow this Christmas?

The former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, continues to make headlines after being stripped of his royal titles and news breaking that he will move out of his rent-free home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor. It's understood that Andrew will move out of Royal Lodge as soon as it is practical, which is likely to be after Christmas, in early 2026. So what will the festive period look like for the disgraced royal? Not only will he be kissing goodbye to the royal residence he's called home for over 20 years, but there could be a second blow for the father of two…

In 2024, Andrew was left out of the usual royal Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, and this will most likely be the case again this year, as there's even more heat on King Charles' brother. Andrew's daughter, Princess Beatrice attended church in Sandringham on Christmas Day alongside high-profile royals like King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate. Princess Eugenie, however, spent time with her in-laws instead. It is unknown where the Princesses will be spending Christmas 2025.

© Shutterstock Prince Andrew is leaving Royal Lodge

Royal statement on Andrew

A statement issued on Thursday 30 October read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

© Getty Images Prince Andrew and Charles pictured together in 2012

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Who is paying for Andrew's new accommodation?

HELLO! understands that Andrew is moving to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. His new accommodation will be provided for by the King, who will be footing the bill. The estate is privately owned by the monarch, rather than owned by the Crown Estate. It would make sense for Andrew to relocate after Christmas to avoid any awkward run-ins with the rest of the royal family. The King usually hosts his family for Christmas at Sandringham House every year.

© Getty Images Andrew will reside on the Sandringham estate, HELLO! understands

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi attended the 2024 Christmas Day service

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash noted in her newsletter on The HELLO! Royal Club: "His day-to-day life may not actually look all that different from that at Windsor, given he has been living largely out of the public eye since 2019. Andrew has often been seen out riding in recent years, and that’s something he could easily continue at Sandringham, which is home to the Royal Stud. And as his disastrous Newsnight interview confirmed, he is fond of a 'straightforward shooting weekend', so he will have plenty of opportunity to indulge in that sport on the Norfolk Estate."