Will King Charles' brother Andrew maintain his place in the line of succession?

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's place in the line of succession has not changed. King Charles' 65-year-old brother, formerly known as Prince Andrew, remains eighth in line to the throne despite his Prince title being removed.

On October 30, the King initiated the formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement continued.

© Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images His Majesty's brother Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne

The removal process applies to Andrew's titles of Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and the style 'His Royal Highness,' while his Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order honours are affected.

Just 13 days before the palace released its statement, Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, announced that he would no longer use his title or honours. At the time, he said: "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images King Charles has stripped his brother of his titles

HELLO! understands that a longer term resolution to all the aligned issues was always going to take a little longer to enact, due to the complexities of the legal and constitutional position, but the necessity of further action was never in doubt, and that these developments have required time, legal and constitutional expertise, and support from the wider family to bring about. It's understood that King Charles has made these decisions due to the serious lapses in judgment his brother has shown, and that His Majesty has the support of the wider family, including Prince William, who is the heir to the throne.

HELLO! also understands that Andrew has not objected to the process initiated by his older brother. In addition to losing his titles, the former Duke of York will be leaving Royal Lodge, the 30-room property he's shared with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and moving to a property on the Sandringham Estate, while Sarah will make her own arrangements.

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Sarah and her ex-husband are set to leave Royal Lodge

Before it was confirmed that the exes would be leaving their shared home, Phil Dampier, royal author and expert, told HELLO!: "If they hadn't been under pressure to leave Royal Lodge, I think they would have carried on as before. But if she does go into a separate property, be it abroad or be it in Australia with her sister or something, or if she moves into Adelaide Cottage, or if she moves into a house in London, or whatever happens, I think if they do actually physically live apart, I think that could be the beginning of the end for their relationship, in the sense that I don't think their relationship will be quite the same."