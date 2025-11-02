The paragraph Andrew 'refused' to approve in King's statement

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor 'routinely' refused to sign off statements that supported survivors of abuse; it has been reported by The Times. On 30 October, Buckingham Palace released a landmark statement where it was announced that a "formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew" had begun. The statement also formally acknowledged victims of abuse, saying: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse." However, it's now being alleged that prior to this statement from the King, Andrew consistently refused to approve statements from courtiers that mentioned victims since his 2019 Newsnight interview.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that the deceased, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17. These claims were repeated in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which was released 21 October. However, now, it's been reported by The Times on Sunday that Andrew repeatedly 'refused' to sign off on statements mentioning victims.

It has been reported that all statements issued by the Palace since Andrew's 2019 Newsnight interview required Andrew's sign-off, which he refused if there was any mention of victims. A friend of the King revealed to the publication that there has long been an intention to shine a light on the voices of the victims, in line with the wider family's patronage and work with sexual abuse foundations.

"There has long been a sense from the family that the voices of the victims needed to be heard in these pronouncements, because they feature so heavily in this saga and because there is no credible way the Queen and the Duchess of Edinburgh can continue to do the work they do in the areas of sexual abuse if they can't point to that. Now, the King has lost his patience: you can see this statement is no longer a statement by committee, it’s a statement from the King."

Andrew's loss of titles

The statement from the King, which was released on 30 October, announced that, in addition to losing his Duke of York title, Andrew would no longer be called Prince Andrew but would go by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor instead. It comes amid the continued fallout from Andrew's long-reported ties to the deceased, convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. Interest in the pair's friendship reignited in September when emails between the two men were obtained by The Sun and the Daily Mail – showing they had been in communication after Andrew affirmed to Emily Maitlis he had ceased his friendship with Mr. Epstein in 2010.

© Getty Images Andrew reportedly 'refused' to sign off on documents containing mentions of victims

The reported emails read: "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!" Andrew's correspondence appears to undermine his interview with BBC Newsnight where he maintained that he had ceased contact with the disgraced financier three months earlier, in December 2010.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was also implicated in leaked emails obtained by The Sun and the Daily Mail. She was subsequently dropped from her patronage of six charities after it was revealed she emailed the convicted paedophile after publicly distancing herself in 2011. The Sun and the Mail on Sunday both reported that the former Duchess of York sent an email to Jeffrey, calling him a "supreme friend".