Princess Kate 'filled with hope' as she marks milestone anniversary after family reunion

Kate Middleton 'filled with hope' as she marks milestone anniversary after family reunion
The Princess of Wales has been patron of Evelina London, a specialist children's hospital in central London, since 2018

Kate Middleton wearing blue suit at children's hospital© David Tett
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
8 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales said she is "filled with hope" as she marked a milestone anniversary for one of her royal patronages. Kate penned a heartfelt message to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Evelina London Children's Hospital in London, praising it as a place that "symbolises love, healing and hope".

The mum-of-three, who has been the hospital's patron since 2018, wrote: "As Patron of Evelina, I'm delighted to join everyone at Evelina London Children's Hospital in celebrating the 20th anniversary of its iconic hospital building. Over the past two decades, this extraordinary space has enabled Evelina London to care for nearly three times as many children and young people as when it first opened. It is a place that symbolises love, healing and hope and has had such an impact on countless lives."

Kate has visited Evelina London on several occasions, with her most recent taking place in December 2023 when she opened the Children's Day Surgery Unit, designed so that patients and their families do not have to stay overnight.

She continued: "As I know from my visits, the building's bright, welcoming spaces and wonderful light-filled atrium ensure children feel safe, supported and nurtured as they face whatever challenges lie ahead. What makes this building so special is the remarkable staff, whose compassion and expertise shine through in every corner of the hospital, and create an environment where families feel cared for and uplifted.

WATCH: Kate meets young patients at Evelina London in 2023

"Looking ahead, I am filled with hope for Evelina's future. As it continues to grow, even more children will benefit from the world-class care that defines Evelina, a place where healing begins with connection, and every child is cherished." 

Kate's message comes after she was reunited with her husband, the Prince of Wales, at the weekend following his solo trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize Awards. The Princess was joined by her eldest son, Prince George, 12, at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, and attended the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. 

What care does Evelina London provide?

Meanwhile, Gubby Ayida,  who became Chief Executive of Evelina London Women's and Children's Clinical Group in 2023, said: "Evelina London Children's Hospital is a beacon of hope, compassion and excellence for thousands of babies, children, young people and their families. Over the past 20 years, we've seen extraordinary advances in children's medicine, but what has remained constant is our unwavering commitment to putting children and families at the heart of everything we do. This milestone is a celebration of our staff, our patients, and the community that supports us."

Both the Prince and Princess have brought lots of awareness to the charity© Getty
William and Kate at Evelina London in 2018

 Evelina London is a specialist children's hospital based in St Thomas' Hospital in central London. It provides an extensive range of services for children with rare and complex conditions, with facilities including a 30-bed paediatric intensive care unit, an emergency department, six operating theatres and an imaging service with a MRI scanner, X-ray and ultrasound and a kidney dialysis unit.

Kate unveils a plaque to commemorate her visit to the Ronald McDonald House Evelina in Lambeth to open the 'home away from home' accommodation for the families of children being treated at Evelina London Children's Hospital© Getty Images

Kate's first visit to Evelina London

2017

Kate visited Evelina London in 2017, before she even became its patron. The then Duchess of Cambridge opened a purpose-built 59 bedroom Ronald McDonald House at the building to provide a 'home from home' accommodation for families. 

Kate and William unveil a colourful heart plaque© Getty Images

The royal couple unveiled a plaque

Joint visit, 2018

As Kate was announced as the hospital's patron, her husband, Prince William, joined her for a visit. 

"It's a real privilege to be part of this organisation, and I look forward to many happy years ahead," the Princess said at the time.


Kate joins some of the children as they take part in Christmas-themed activities during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital © Getty Images

Kate has long shown her support for the hospital

Crafty Kate, 2018

During the outing, Kate got involved as the children took part in some Christmas-themed arts and crafts activities. 

Luke Wheeler-Waddison, 10, takes a polaroid of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina Children's Hospital © Getty Images

Say cheese!

January 2020

Kate looked overjoyed to be given a homemade rag wreath from children at Evelina London as she joined them for a creative arts workshop, in conjunction with the National Portrait Gallery, in January 2020. Luke Wheeler-Waddison, ten, even managed to capture an amazing polaroid photo of the royal during her visit.

Kate opens Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit © Getty Images

Kate cut the ribbon

December 2023

The Princess opened Evelina London Children's Day Surgery unit during her last public visit to the hospital.

Kate is seen hugging a parent at Evelina London© Getty Images

Kate showed her compassionate side

Touching moment, 2023

Kate gave a comforting hug to fellow mother, Miwa Stephenson, at her daughter Saya's bedside after the four-year-old had undergone an operation that morning to remove excess skin from her ears. 

