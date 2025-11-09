Prince George's 'official debut' at Remembrance celebrations sparks major reaction

Prince William had a very eligible substitute last night, as his eldest son, Prince George, stepped up to accompany his mother, the Princess of Wales, to the 80th annual Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. While her husband was absent due to conflicting travel arrangements, Princess Kate swapped her usual date and brought along her 12-year-old son instead for the star-studded evening, held to commemorate the end of the Second World War. Shaking hands and standing alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla in the royal box, Prince George followed in his father's footsteps and proved he was ready to start his duties as a working royal.

Fans watched as the pre-teen entered the venue dressed smartly in a black suit with a striped tie. He pinned a small red poppy to his lapel and stood proudly beside his mother, who wore a black velvet dress designed by Alessandra Rich, featuring a large white Peter Pan collar with laced, sharp edges and a handmade poppy pin by Izzy Ager of Lock & Co. using silk, glass and other natural materials.

Noting his striking resemblance to his 43-year-old father, followers of the royal family expressed their praise for the young royal online. One said on X: "The Princess of Wales looks lovely as always, and it’s wonderful to see her escorted by Prince George. I remember when he attended the VE Day tea party and spoke with veterans about their wartime experiences and expressed his interest and respect."

Another mentioned: "At 12 years old, HRH Prince George is doing very well learning how to meet and greet. God Bless our handsome young Prince," while a separate message commented on the prince's height, saying, "looks like Prince George is going to be tall". "Wow, Prince George is making his first official debut at the Remembrance service, escorting his mum, HRH Princess of Wales. His father, HRH Prince William, must be watching, so proud of his wife and son," was a statement left online by a fan.

© Alamy Live News. The prince attended the event with his mother, the Princess of Wales

Why was Prince William absent?

The evening was hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and marked the courage and sacrifice of those who fought in the war and those who sadly lost their lives. This year, Prince William was nowhere to be seen, despite a long list of other senior royals in attendance, including the likes of King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

© Alamy Live News. Prince George made his debut at the festival with his mother Princess Kate in the royal box

© Getty Images Prince William was absent due to travel arrangements

HELLO! understands this is due to travel complications as the royal is flying commercially back from Belem, which has limited flight options. It's also understood that the route was especially chosen for the Prince of Wales to ensure that he was in the country for the Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, November 9.

Preparations for a royal future

Since turning 12, the prince's parents have starting increasing his public facing duties as they prepare him for his future destiny. He made a surprise appearance at a Buckingham Palace tea party at the start of VE Day commemorations on Monday. After watching the military procession from the dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial and then the flypast from the palace balcony, George joined his parents at the special reception, hosted by the King and Queen. He was seen shaking hands and chatting with veterans alongside his father as they marked the occasion.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince George stood and watched the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with his mum and siblings

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, says it's a significant moment for the Prince: "It was a lovely surprise to see Prince George joining the King and Queen and his parents for the veterans tea party at the Palace. It's a big moment for him as second-in-line to the throne and one he will remember for many years to come. Both William and Catherine have spoken about their desire to teach their children about major moments in history, such the Holocaust, so this is another way for them to connect that wartime generation with their own next generation."