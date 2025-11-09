Princess Kate looks sombre in structured coat dress – with intricate lace detail

The Princess of Wales looked supremely elegant on 9 November as she joined senior members of the royal family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, at the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. Kate, 43, was seen wearing a structured black coat dress with boxy shoulders, a high neckline, and a fitted bodice. Added to the tasteful outerwear was a brand new detail – a lace ruffled scarf which added to the formality of her overall look. The royal wore her glossy brunette locks in loose curls, which cascaded down her back.

The front section was pulled away from her face to allow for a beautiful asymmetrical hat. She also donned a pair of pearl drop earrings, which seemed to be a family heirloom, her late mother-in-law's Collingwood Pearl Earrings. Princess Diana's earrings were a gift in 1981 from the Collingwood jewelry house, the Spencer family's preferred jeweler, upon her engagement to King Charles.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate was seen alongside Queen Camilla

What is the National Service Of Remembrance? © Getty The Prince of Wales reflected with closed eyes during the two minute silence The annual event, held in Whitehall in central London, pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives and fought for their country during World War One and World War Two and other conflicts with a two-minute silence and a wreath-laying ceremony led by King Charles.

© Getty Images Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch carried wreaths The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, as well as senior politicians and faith representatives, will also mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces. Up to 10,000 members of the public are expected to line Whitehall to witness the March Past and observe the moving two-minute silence. Approximately 10,000 veterans are expected to participate in the March Past, with over 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations being represented, including bereaved children and military cadets to some of the last surviving veterans of the Second World War.

Kate's first Remembrance event of 2025 © Getty Images Princess Kate took Prince George to the event for the first time On Saturday night, 8 November, Kate was joined by her son Prince George, 12, as she attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, upon the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall. She wore an Alessandra Rich dress with a white Peter Pan collar.

© Alamy Live News. Prince George made his debut at the festival with his mother Princess Kate It was teamed with the 'Bayswater' clutch by Mulberry, as well as a pair of Gianvito Rossi black pumps and the star of the sartorial show, Queen Elizabeth’s Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, which date back to 1947 when the late Queen received the beautiful earrings from the then-Hakim of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as a wedding gift.