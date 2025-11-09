Princess Kate looks sombre in structured coat dress – with intricate lace detail

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton looks sombre in structured coat dress – with intricate lace detail
The Prince and Princess of Wales joined members of the royal family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, at the 2025 National Service of Remembrance

Catherine, Princess of Wales looking serious in black coat and hat© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
7 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked supremely elegant on 9 November as she joined senior members of the royal family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, at the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. Kate, 43, was seen wearing a structured black coat dress with boxy shoulders, a high neckline, and a fitted bodice. Added to the tasteful outerwear was a brand new detail – a lace ruffled scarf which added to the formality of her overall look. The royal wore her glossy brunette locks in loose curls, which cascaded down her back.

The front section was pulled away from her face to allow for a beautiful asymmetrical hat. She also donned a pair of pearl drop earrings, which seemed to be a family heirloom, her late mother-in-law's Collingwood Pearl Earrings. Princess Diana's earrings were a gift in 1981 from the Collingwood jewelry house, the Spencer family's preferred jeweler, upon her engagement to King Charles.

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales reflect during a two minute silence at the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph © Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Kate was seen alongside Queen Camilla

What is the National Service Of Remembrance?

Prince William, Prince of Wales reflects with closed eyes during the two minute silence at the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotap© Getty
The Prince of Wales reflected with closed eyes during the two minute silence

The annual event, held in Whitehall in central London, pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives and fought for their country during World War One and World War Two and other conflicts with a two-minute silence and a wreath-laying ceremony led by King Charles.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Britain's Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch carry wreaths during the the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 9, © Getty Images
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch carried wreaths

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, as well as senior politicians and faith representatives, will also mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces. Up to 10,000 members of the public are expected to line Whitehall to witness the March Past and observe the moving two-minute silence. 

Approximately 10,000 veterans are expected to participate in the March Past, with over 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations being represented, including bereaved children and military cadets to some of the last surviving veterans of the Second World War.

Kate's first Remembrance event of 2025

Kate Middleton walking with Prince George© Getty Images
Princess Kate took Prince George to the event for the first time

On Saturday night, 8 November, Kate was joined by her son Prince George, 12, as she attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, upon the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall. She wore an Alessandra Rich dress with a white Peter Pan collar. 

Prince George, Kate Middleton and King Charles in the royal box for the Festival of Remembrance© Alamy Live News.
Prince George made his debut at the festival with his mother Princess Kate

It was teamed with the 'Bayswater' clutch by Mulberry, as well as a pair of Gianvito Rossi black pumps and the star of the sartorial show, Queen Elizabeth’s Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, which date back to 1947 when the late Queen received the beautiful earrings from the then-Hakim of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as a wedding gift.

Kate's tasteful 2024 look

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh smile as they stand on the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance© Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh stood on the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance

In 2024, Kate once again attended the National Service of Remembrance where she chose a tasteful look to mark the occasion. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was seen standing beside the Duchess of Edinburgh wearing a black Catherine Walker coat dress, which was given a refresh as the original fringing was removed and a velvet bow was added in its place. She also wore a net and flower-adorned hat by Juliette Botterill Millinery. 

