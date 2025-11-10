Prince William and Princess Kate quietly make change to their social media

The Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly made a small change to their social media platforms following a big week for the royal family. The couple, who were reunited on Sunday following an action-packed week for William in Rio de Janeiro, updated their profile photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) to a new temporary bio image. The photograph in question featured the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance in 2024. This change is a standard annual procedure for their Kensington Royal social media account during the Remembrance period.

While William was unable to attend the 2025 event at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night, his eldest son, Prince George, 12, proved a worthy replacement. The young royal made his grand debut at the poignant event and took his duties incredibly seriously as he took his place in the Royal Box alongside his mother. The choice for George to attend marked a major step towards preparing for his future role as king.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales have changed their X bio photo to an image from the Festival of Remembrance

This year, the festival commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and was hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. Musical performers included Rod Stewart, Sam Ryder and Keala Settle, as well as pieces performed by the Central Band of the RAF, the RAF Squadronaires and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

Kate and William's message

The change of profile photo came at the same time as Princess Kate and Prince William issued a message about the annual Festival of Remembrance. "A special evening at The Royal Albert Hall for this year's Festival of Remembrance, honouring the service of, and the sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces community," they tweeted.

© Getty Images Prince George made his official debut at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night

Taking to X on Sunday, too, the couple penned: "On Remembrance Sunday, we pause to reflect on the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of all who have served - and continue to serve - in defence of our freedoms. We remember them, today and always." They later added: "Each year it is an honour to take part in Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London alongside other members of the Royal Family and in front of veterans and their families. Lest We Forget."

On Sunday, King Charles led the nation in honouring those who have died in conflict on Remembrance Sunday at a ceremony attended by thousands of veterans. Following suit after his father laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph, Prince William, clad in Field Marshal uniform with a ceremonial frock coat, saluted before stepping back from the monument. Princess Kate, meanwhile, watched from a balcony above alongside Queen Camilla, appearing to share a warm conversation at one point.

© Getty King Charles and Prince William led the nation in honouring those who have died in conflict on Remembrance Sunday

Prince William and Princess Kate's busy week

It's been quite the week for the Wales family amid ongoing turmoil following Prince Andrew being stripped of his royal titles. Princess Kate has been holding down the fort at home with their children George, Charlotte and Louis while the Prince of Wales travelled to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize 2025.

During the children's half-term break, the family moved into their "forever home", Forest Lodge, a Grade II-listed eight-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park. The Prince of Wales, however, was unable to spend his first week in their new property.

LISTEN: Royal editor Emily Nash on Prince Harry's controversially-timed announcement

He arrived in Brazil on 3 November to begin his first official visit to the country in honour of the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which took place on 5 November at Rio de Janeiro's Museum of Tomorrow. The star-studded event was attended by Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and more famous faces. Ahead of this year's Earthshot Prize Awards, William exclusively told HELLO! that his environmental prize "is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."