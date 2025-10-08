Meghan Markle's under the radar bond with Hollywood family you'd never expect

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, famously upped sticks from the UK in 2020, for a life in the affluent borough of California, Montecito. As well as an opulent area, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex have, over the years, established a number of high-profile friends. Some of which were seen on Meghan's latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, but there is one Hollywood family whose bond with the Duchess has flown somewhat under the radar.

Hollywood's most successful reality TV family, the Kardashians, have low-key supported the Duchess, particularly since her career re-launch. The famous family are always on the mailing list when new products of Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, drop. The most recent being on Monday, when Khloe Kardashian shared a photo full of goodies from the lifestyle company. The delivery came with a threaded message for the famous family from the Duchess: "Hey, hey all my girls with a K," the words contained in a threaded love heart.

© Instagram Khloe shared her apprecation for Meghan's gift on Insatgram

It seems the Kardashians' appreciation for Meghan dates all the way back to 2019. During her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Khloe shared a photograph of the wedding coverage of the big day and wrote: "Congratulations" and "Yayyyy" surrounded in a hand-drawn love heart.

© Getty Images for This Is About H Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were pictured with Meghan's mother Doria in 2023

The bond even extends to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. In 2023, Doria and Kris were pictured together with Kim at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at a private residence in Los Angeles. Meghan is also long-standing friends with, Oprah Winfrey, who recently vacationed with Kris and pal Gayle King in Mallorca, Spain. The famous 'momager' was also one of the first to support Meghan's return to social media, in 2024, when she launched America Riviera Orchad, the lifestyle brand that eventually turned into As Ever, joining the likes of Meghan's close friends, Abigail Spencer, Elle Macpherson, Mindy Kaling, and Misha Nonoo to hit the follow button shortly after the new account was launched.

Who are Meghan and Harry's other Hollywood friends?

As well as the aforementioned Mindy Kaling and Elle Macpherson, Meghan and Harry's other Hollywood pals include Serena Williams, Katharine McPhee and James Corden. Meghan also has a close friendship with Krissy Tiegan, John Legend's model wife.

Chrissy appeared on season two of With Love, Meghan, and during the episode, the pair reflected on their bond which included their appearance on Deal or no Deal 20 years ago when they were the glamorous girls who opened the boxes. Talking about the moment, Krissy said: ""I feel like our lives have had so many chapters and that one being a really important, funny one. I remember being basically a backup girl."

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Chrissy Teigen in episode 202 of With Love, Meghan

"I remember all having to stand in line to get our lashes put on in a row." Chrissy added: "I do remember coming off stage one day and they held, like, a Ziploc bag open and we all just took our eyelashes off and put it in there. I'm like, 'Are these for tomorrow?'" Meghan said: "I mean, I left that show and then like a year or so later, you got famous. I was like 'oh my God, she's on the cover of Sports Illustrated!'"