Fresh Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor emails with Jeffrey Epstein emerge amid claims photo with Virginia Giuffre is real

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly told paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, "I can't take any more of this," as he pleaded with them to make it clear he was not involved in any allegations against them, according to newly released emails.

Thousands of documents from Epstein's estate were published by the US House Oversight Committee on Wednesday – including the exchange from March 2011 – months on from when the former Prince alleged he broke off all contact with the sex offender.

Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with him three times – once at Maxwell's home in London, once at Epstein's address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier's private island, Little St James. The former Duke of York vehemently denies all allegations.

Andrew also appeared to take the issue up with Maxwell in a separate chain, reportedly saying: "Hey there! What's all this? I don't know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me. I can't take any more of this."

After the email was forwarded from Maxwell to Epstein, and then from Epstein to somebody listed as "The Duke" on 4 March 2011, Andrew appears to respond: "What? I don't know any of this. How are you responding?"

Epstein replies: "Just got it two minutes ago. I've asked g lawyers to send a letter. Not sure… it's so salcisous and ridiculous, im not sure how to respond, the only person she didn't have sex with was Elvis [sic]."

Andrew reportedly responds: "Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can't take any more of this my end."

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence for the sexual trafficking of girls on behalf of Epstein, who was found dead in his cell in 2019.

Epstein claims photo of Andrew and Virginia is real

Another email chain also appeared to show Epstein confirm a photograph of the former prince with his arm around then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre's waist was real, adding that several of his staff had their picture taken with Andrew.

In an email from Epstein to a reporter in July 2011, he said: "Now that strauss kan girl will be shown to be a total liar. Maybe your paper should jump on and show that (redacted)'s allegations re andrew are the same, she also accused numerous people of having sex with her, dersh, ehud, etc. Not one paper had the balls to question her credibility [sic]."

After the journalist confirmed they would be interested in the story, a further email from Epstein on the same day read: "The girl has fled the country with an outstanding arrest warrant. The da after she accused others, said in writing that she has no credibility, she was never 15 years old working for me, her story made it seem like she first worked for trump at that age and was met by ghislaine maxwell. Total [expletive] the daily mail paid her money, they admitted it, with the statement that it took money to coax out the truth [sic]."

He added: "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have. I have never misled you, this girl is a total liar, they authorities should check her australian immigration form, you could talk to dershowitz. I will ask if they will cooperate – Prince people [sic]"

Andrew has previously said he has "no recollection" of meeting Ms Giuffre and cast doubt on the picture, claiming he is "not one to hug" or "display affection" in public. In his interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, the former Duke said while he recognises himself in the picture with Ms Giuffre, he claimed it is not possible to prove whether the image had been faked. He also claimed the picture could not have been taken in London, as he was in his "travelling clothes".

Removal of titles

The King formally stripped Andrew of all of his titles, styles and honours following the scrutiny of the former Prince's friendship with Epstein and the publication of Ms Giuffre's posthumous memoir. Andrew is set to move from Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park to a private property on the monarch's Sandringham estate in the new year.

It was confirmed this week that Buckingham Palace will use a hyphen in Andrew's surname – Mountbatten-Windsor – following confusion over the King's initial statement, in which it was not hyphenated. The hyphen was decreed by Andrew's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when she set out the arrangements for the naming of her descendants as "Mountbatten-Windsor" in a Privy Council Declaration in 1960.

Additional reporting by PA.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, please contact Victim Support for free on 0808 1689 111.