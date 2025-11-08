Prince William has the best response to family 'change'

Prince William politely declined to discuss the recent drama within the royal family while appearing on stage in Brazil. The future King said he wants to surround himself "with people who want to make change and do good in the world," when asked by a journalist about recent "changes in his family." CNN's Christiane Amanpour asked the heir to the throne about his recent comments in his interview with Eugene Levy on Apple TV that he would pursue "change for good." Christiane requested William to expand on his comments, "given there has been a lot of change in your family recently," hinting at his uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windor's being recently stripped of his titles, as well as the ongoing situation with his brother Prince Harry, who left the royal family in 2020.

William replied diplomatically, highlighting the work done by Earthshot, the reason for his overseas trip. "'Change will come from backing them, not by what I do." He added: "'I want to surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world."

William's trip to Brazil

It's safe to say that William had an incredible trip to Brazil, where he advocated for the planet through his Earthshot Prize, United for Wildlife and Cop30 events. HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, spent the week in Brazil reporting on William's movements and told our royal club what a success his visit was. "He really showed himself to be the consummate statesman as he advocated for the planet through his Earthshot Prize, United for Wildlife and Cop30 events, but managed to have plenty of fun along the way," she said of the week.

Adding: "It was genuinely heartwarming to watch his interactions with local people, many of whom were amazed at how warm and approachable he was in person, happily holding babies, shaking hands and posing for selfies whenever asked."

© Getty Images Prince William politely steered around the line of questioning about his recent family drama

Following in Diana's footsteps

The future King followed in is late mother's footsteps

One of the most significant moments of the week was when William recreated the iconic photograph of his mother, Princess Diana, posing in front of the famous statue of Christ the Redeemer. There, he met the 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists with Rio mayor Eduardo Paes. He was met beneath the statue by Cardinal Orani João Tempesta, Metropolitan Archbishop of São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro and Padre Omar Raposo, Guardian of the Sanctuary, Christ the Redeemer. Padre Omar then took him to visit the chapel underneath Christ the Redeemer.