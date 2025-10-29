A detailed timeline of Prince Andrew's alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew released a statement on 17 October announcing that he would no longer use his Duke of York title, following numerous accusations over recent years regarding his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the Prince's alleged connection to one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre. On 17 October 2025, Prince Andrew released a statement via Buckingham Palace saying: ''In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. '

''With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.'' As the scandal continues to unfold, we trace the timeline of events connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, along with the Prince’s alleged links to a Chinese Spy over the years…

*Month unconfirmed

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image June 2000 Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend a party at Windsor Castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to mark Prince Andrew's 40th birthday, the Princess Royal's 50th, the Queen Mother's 100th and Princess Margaret’s 70th. Andrew previously told BBC Newsnight he first met Epstein through “his girlfriend back in 1999”.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview

© Getty Images March 2001 In 2014, Virginia Giuffre alleged that at age 17 she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions. The first occasion allegedly occurred in Maxwell’s London townhouse in March 2001. In the court filings and in her memoir released in October 2025, she claimed the other occasions occurred at Epstein's New York mansion and his private Caribbean island. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.



© Corbis via Getty Images June 2008 Epstein admits to prostituting minors and is convicted, receiving an 18‑month prison sentence.



© Getty 2009* Epstein's former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testifies during his employer's trial that Andrew received ''daily massages'' at Epstein's Florida home.



© Getty July 2009 Epstein is released from prison.



© Getty December 2010 Andrew is photographed with Epstein in New York’s Central Park.



© Shutterstock February 2011 The Mail on Sunday publishes a photo of Virginia's alleged first meeting with Prince Andrew. Andrew later emails Epstein saying ''we are in this together'' despite later claiming he broke off all contact with the paedophile in December 2010.

© Getty Images March 2011 Alastair Watson – who spent nine years as Andrew's private secretary – writes to The Times saying Andrew met Epstein in the ''early 1990s''. Yet eight years later, Andrew told Newsnight that he first encountered Epstein through his ''girlfriend back in 1999'', later saying he saw Epstein ''infrequently and probably no more than once or twice a year''.

© Getty Images July 2011 Andrew resigns as UK trade envoy shortly after the fallout from the Central Park photos.

© Getty Images December 2014 In a Florida court filing, Virginia alleges being trafficked by Epstein and also alleges to have been forced to have sex with him, Prince Andrew and other men. The judge later said in 2015 the claims are ''immaterial and impertinent'' to the case against Epstein.

© Getty Images January 2015 Buckingham Palace denies Andrew has committed any impropriety after he is named in US documents linked to Epstein. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrew makes his first public engagement since the allegations. He says: ''I just wish to reiterate, and to reaffirm, the statements that have already been made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace.''

© Getty Images 2015* In a civil suit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre testifies that Epstein paid her $15,000 to have sex with Andrew.



© TNS via Getty Images May 2016 During a deposition in her case against Maxwell, it emerges that Giuffre lent the infamous photo to the FBI in 2011 but allegedly last saw it packed in a box and shipped from Colorado to Sydney sometime between between 2011 and 2016, when she emigrated to Australia.



© Max Mumby/Indigo June 2018 Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo visits Buckingham Palace twice to meet Andrew. He is also said to gain entry to St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle after being invited by the Prince.



© POOL/AFP via Getty Images 2019* A newly released document includes a claim from Johanna Sjoberg, who has said she was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that Prince Andrew touched her breast while she was sitting on a couch in Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001 - an allegation he has always denied.



© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image August 2019 Epstein is found dead in his prison cell on 10 August after being charged with sex trafficking. His death was later ruled as suicide. Separately, David Rogers, a pilot on Epstein’s private jet, claims Andrew was a passenger on past flights with Epstein and Giuffre. Rogers also testifies that Epstein, Andrew and Giuffre travelled to the US Virgin Islands on 11 April 2001. Buckingham Palace says the report contains “inconsistencies” and notes that in some cases Andrew was on a different continent. In a statement, the Palace says Andrew is “appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes” Andrew also issues a statement: “At no stage during the limited time I spend with him (Epstein) do I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently leads to his arrest and conviction.”

© Photo: BBC November 2019 BBC Newsnight broadcasts an interview in which Andrew speaks about his relationship with Epstein ''with no bars.'' He says he has ''no recollection'' of ever meeting Giuffre and adds he could not have had sex with her in March 2001 because he was at Pizza Express with his daughter, Beatrice, that day. He also says he ''does not regret'' his friendship with Epstein, though he admits he should not have visited him in New York in 2010 to break off their friendship. Four days after the interview, he announces he is stepping back from royal duties ''for the foreseeable future'' with permission from Queen Elizabeth II. He says he ''deeply sympathises'' with Epstein's victims and is willing ''to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.''

© BBC December 2019 Giuffre appeals to the British public in a BBC Panorama interview released in December 2019, urging them to ''stand up beside me… help me fight this fight'' and ''not accept this as being OK.''



© Getty Images January 2020 A US prosecutor claims Andrew has provided ''zero co‑operation'' in the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry. US Attorney Geoffrey Berman speaks outside Epstein's Manhattan mansion saying Andrew’s lawyers have been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI, who request to interview him.

© Getty Images March 2020 Andrew’s aide, Dominic Hampshire, writes to Yang Tengbo describing the alleged Chinese spy as one of ''Andrew's closest internal confidant''.



© UK Press via Getty Images June 2020 Andrew's lawyers say he offered to assist the US Department of Justice ''on at least three occasions this year'' in their Epstein investigation. Hours later, Berman says Andrew ''again seeks to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co‑operate,'' though he ''repeatedly declines'' requests to schedule an interview.

© WPA Pool/Getty Images August 2021 Giuffre's lawyers file a civil suit against Andrew. The Prince is the only named defendant in the 15‑page claim, though Epstein and Maxwell are referenced throughout.



© Mathieu Polak December 2021 Ghislaine Maxwell is convicted in New York of aiding Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls.



© UK Press via Getty Images January 2022 A US judge rules the civil case against Andrew may proceed. Andrew is stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, and he relinquishes his HRH title. Buckingham Palace states Andrew ''continues not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen''.

© TNS February 2022 Court documents reveal that Andrew and Giuffre reach a ''settlement in principle'' in the civil claim. The papers say Andrew promised to make a ''substantial donation'' to Giuffre’s charity ''in support of victims' rights'', and pledged to ''demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein''.



© Anadolu via Getty Images January 2024 Unsealed documents linked to Ms Giuffre’s civil claim against Ghislaine Maxwell revisit previously made allegations about Prince Andrew - including references to purported sex tapes and claims he was present at an event involving underage girls. Andrew has always denied any involvement in criminal activity.



© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images December 2024 At a High Court hearing it emerges that Yang Tengbo, the alleged Chinese spy, is a ''close'' confidant of Andrew. Andrew issues a statement saying he ceased ''all contact'' with Yang once concerns arose. Andrew is absent from the royal family’s traditional gathering at Sandringham.

© AFP via Getty Images April 2025 Giuffre dies by suicide aged 41 in Neergabby, Western Australia.

