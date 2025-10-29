Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A detailed timeline of Prince Andrew's alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein
Subscribe
A detailed timeline of Prince Andrew's alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein

A detailed timeline of Prince Andrew's alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein

Read below for a timeline of events from 2000 to 2025 detailing Prince Andrew’s scandal and how it has spanned 25 years...

Prince Andrew has been under recent scrutiny© Getty Images
Iona MacRobert
Iona MacRobertEditorial Assistant
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Andrew released a statement on 17 October announcing that he would no longer use his Duke of York title, following numerous accusations over recent years regarding his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the Prince's alleged connection to one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre. On 17 October 2025, Prince Andrew released a statement via Buckingham Palace saying: ''In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. '

''With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.'' As the scandal continues to unfold, we trace the timeline of events connecting Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, along with the Prince’s alleged links to a Chinese Spy over the years…

*Month unconfirmed

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell smiling together© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

June 2000

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend a party at Windsor Castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to mark Prince Andrew's 40th birthday, the Princess Royal's 50th, the Queen Mother's 100th and Princess Margaret’s 70th.

Andrew previously told BBC Newsnight he first met Epstein through “his girlfriend back in 1999”.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince Andrew says staying with Epstein 'the honourable thing to do' during Newsnight interview
photo of virginia giuffre holding a photo of herself as a teenager© Getty Images

March 2001

In 2014, Virginia Giuffre alleged that at age 17 she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions. The first occasion allegedly occurred in Maxwell’s London townhouse in March 2001. In the court filings and in her memoir released in October 2025, she claimed the other occasions occurred at Epstein's New York mansion and his private Caribbean island. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge sat at table© Corbis via Getty Images

June 2008

Epstein admits to prostituting minors and is convicted, receiving an 18‑month prison sentence.

Prince Andrew looking to right in suit© Getty

2009*

Epstein's former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testifies during his employer's trial that Andrew received ''daily massages'' at Epstein's Florida home.

Jeffrey Epstein Mug Shot© Getty

July 2009

Epstein is released from prison.

Prince Andrew© Getty

December 2010

Andrew is photographed with Epstein in New York’s Central Park.

Prince Andrew's first meeting with Virginia Giuffre© Shutterstock

February 2011

The Mail on Sunday publishes a photo of Virginia's alleged first meeting with Prince Andrew. Andrew later emails Epstein saying ''we are in this together'' despite later claiming he broke off all contact with the paedophile in December 2010.

Prince Andrew The Duke of York arrives at the Headquarters of CrossRail in Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London, © Getty Images

March 2011

Alastair Watson – who spent nine years as Andrew's private secretary – writes to The Times saying Andrew met Epstein in the ''early 1990s''. 

Yet eight years later, Andrew told Newsnight that he first encountered Epstein through his ''girlfriend back in 1999'', later saying he saw Epstein ''infrequently and probably no more than once or twice a year''.

Prince Andrew speaking at the London Global African Investment Summit© Getty Images

July 2011

Andrew resigns as UK trade envoy shortly after the fallout from the Central Park photos.

The Duke of York Prince Andrew Visits Murdoch University© Getty Images

December 2014

In a Florida court filing, Virginia alleges being trafficked by Epstein and also alleges to have been forced to have sex with him, Prince Andrew and other men. The judge later said in 2015 the claims are ''immaterial and impertinent'' to the case against Epstein. 

Buckingham Palace© Getty Images

January 2015

Buckingham Palace denies Andrew has committed any impropriety after he is named in US documents linked to Epstein. 

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrew makes his first public engagement since the allegations. He says: ''I just wish to reiterate, and to reaffirm, the statements that have already been made on my behalf by Buckingham Palace.''

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel © Getty Images

2015*

In a civil suit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre testifies that Epstein paid her $15,000 to have sex with Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre during an interview© TNS via Getty Images

May 2016

During a deposition in her case against Maxwell, it emerges that Giuffre lent the infamous photo to the FBI in 2011 but allegedly last saw it packed in a box and shipped from Colorado to Sydney sometime between between 2011 and 2016, when she emigrated to Australia.

Prince Andrew in a suit© Max Mumby/Indigo

June 2018

Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo visits Buckingham Palace twice to meet Andrew. He is also said to gain entry to St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle after being invited by the Prince.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives to attend a Requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral service© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

2019*

A newly released document includes a claim from Johanna Sjoberg, who has said she was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that Prince Andrew touched her breast while she was sitting on a couch in Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001 - an allegation he has always denied.

Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

August 2019

Epstein is found dead in his prison cell on 10 August after being charged with sex trafficking. His death was later ruled as suicide. 

Separately, David Rogers, a pilot on Epstein’s private jet, claims Andrew was a passenger on past flights with Epstein and Giuffre. Rogers also testifies that Epstein, Andrew and Giuffre travelled to the US Virgin Islands on 11 April 2001.

Buckingham Palace says the report contains “inconsistencies” and notes that in some cases Andrew was on a different continent.

In a statement, the Palace says Andrew is “appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes”

Andrew also issues a statement: “At no stage during the limited time I spend with him (Epstein) do I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently leads to his arrest and conviction.”

prince andrew newsnight© Photo: BBC

November 2019

BBC Newsnight broadcasts an interview in which Andrew speaks about his relationship with Epstein ''with no bars.'' He says he has ''no recollection'' of ever meeting Giuffre and adds he could not have had sex with her in March 2001 because he was at Pizza Express with his daughter, Beatrice, that day.

He also says he ''does not regret'' his friendship with Epstein, though he admits he should not have visited him in New York in 2010 to break off their friendship.

Four days after the interview, he announces he is stepping back from royal duties ''for the foreseeable future'' with permission from Queen Elizabeth II.

He says he ''deeply sympathises'' with Epstein's victims and is willing ''to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.''

Virginia Giuffre in her BBC Panorma interview © BBC

December 2019

Giuffre appeals to the British public in a BBC Panorama interview released in December 2019, urging them to ''stand up beside me… help me fight this fight'' and ''not accept this as being OK.''

Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives for the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle © Getty Images

January 2020

A US prosecutor claims Andrew has provided ''zero co‑operation'' in the Epstein sex trafficking inquiry.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman speaks outside Epstein's Manhattan mansion saying Andrew’s lawyers have been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI, who request to interview him.

Prince Andrew frowning in a suit© Getty Images

March 2020

Andrew’s aide, Dominic Hampshire, writes to Yang Tengbo describing the alleged Chinese spy as one of ''Andrew's closest internal confidant''.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends church at St Mary the Virgin at Hillington in Sandringham© UK Press via Getty Images

June 2020

Andrew's lawyers say he offered to assist the US Department of Justice ''on at least three occasions this year'' in their Epstein investigation.

Hours later, Berman says Andrew ''again seeks to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co‑operate,'' though he ''repeatedly declines'' requests to schedule an interview.

Prince Andrew in a suit© WPA Pool/Getty Images

August 2021

Giuffre's lawyers file a civil suit against Andrew. The Prince is the only named defendant in the 15‑page claim, though Epstein and Maxwell are referenced throughout.

Ghislaine Maxwelll © Mathieu Polak

December 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell is convicted in New York of aiding Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla© UK Press via Getty Images

January 2022

A US judge rules the civil case against Andrew may proceed.

Andrew is stripped of his military roles and royal patronages, and he relinquishes his HRH title. Buckingham Palace states Andrew ''continues not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen''. 

February 2022© TNS

February 2022

Court documents reveal that Andrew and Giuffre reach a ''settlement in principle'' in the civil claim. The papers say Andrew promised to make a ''substantial donation'' to Giuffre’s charity ''in support of victims' rights'', and pledged to ''demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein''.

Prince Andrew attends the Easter Sunday Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle© Anadolu via Getty Images

January 2024

Unsealed documents linked to Ms Giuffre’s civil claim against Ghislaine Maxwell revisit previously made allegations about Prince Andrew - including references to purported sex tapes and claims he was present at an event involving underage girls. Andrew has always denied any involvement in criminal activity.

Prince Andrew in a suit© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

December 2024

At a High Court hearing it emerges that Yang Tengbo, the alleged Chinese spy, is a ''close'' confidant of Andrew. Andrew issues a statement saying he ceased ''all contact'' with Yang once concerns arose.

Andrew is absent from the royal family’s traditional gathering at Sandringham.

A copy of the book "Nobody's Girl - A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre© AFP via Getty Images

April 2025

Giuffre dies by suicide aged 41 in Neergabby, Western Australia.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service © Getty Images

October 2025

An email reportedly sent by Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011 – in which he is said to have written, "We are in this together" – has been unearthed by The Sun and is being described as a potential "smoking gun." Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More