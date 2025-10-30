King Charles strips Prince Andrew of his titles - and begins eviction process from Royal Lodge

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the King has taken action to formally remove Prince Andrew's titles. A statement issued on Thursday read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

The palace has also confirmed that the former Duke of York will vacate his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, where he has resided for the past two decades. It continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him." HELLO! understands that Prince Andrew will move to a property on the private Sandringham estate, with the relocation taking place as soon as practicable.

The statement concluded with: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy after allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of her posthumous memoirs earlier this month. The Prince vehemently denies all of the allegations.

Which titles will be formally removed?

While Andrew relinquished use of his titles and honours in a statement shared by the palace earlier this month, the official process will apply to his titles of Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and the style ‘His Royal Highness’. The honours affected are Andrew’s Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Victorian Order.

© AFP via Getty Images, CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images Beatrice and Eugenie will still retain their titles and styles

The decision taken by the King will not affect Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who will retain their titles and styles of HRH in line with King George V's Letters Patent of 1917.

Controversy over Royal Lodge rent

It comes a week after talks were said to have began between the former Duke of York and palace officials as pressure mounted for Andrew to up the residence voluntarily after the furore over the "peppercorn" rent for the 30-room mansion, where he has lived for more than 20 years.

© Shutterstock Prince Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2003

A copy of the leasehold agreement was seen by The Times last week, which showed Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the property in 2003. It also revealed he paid £1 million for the lease and that since then he has paid "one peppercorn" of rent "if demanded" per year. He was also required to pay a further £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005, according to a report by the National Audit Office. The agreement also contains a clause which states the Crown Estate would have to pay Andrew around £558,000 if he gave up the lease.

Where will Sarah Ferguson live?

Sarah, who also gave up her courtesy title, Duchess of York, earlier this month, has resided with her ex-husband, Andrew, for a number of years. HELLO! understands Sarah will make her own arrangements.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.