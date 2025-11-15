Princess Kate highlights 'unseen realities' of motherhood in emotional mental health letter

The Princess of Wales has thrown her support behind a powerful new campaign shining a light on the often unseen realities of maternal mental health. In a moving letter, the Princess praised the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA) and their new photographic exhibition, This is Also Motherhood, which shares the stories of women navigating perinatal mental illness – from pregnancy through to the early years of parenthood.

"The Maternal Mental Health Alliance continues to champion the voices of those navigating perinatal mental illness. Their new photographic exhibition, 'This is Also Motherhood', explores the often unseen realities of mental health throughout pregnancy and beyond," wrote Kate.

"At the heart of this exhibition are ten extraordinary women. Their courage to speak openly about their experiences, whether marked by trauma, joy, or resilience, demonstrates the great vulnerability and strength of the human condition. Through their portraits and letters, they remind us that no one should have to navigate the perinatal journey alone."

The Princess, who was named patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in 2022, underlined the importance of accessible support "before, during and after pregnancy" for every family in the UK. She added: "The exhibition is a testament to the MMHA's core mission; ensuring every family in the UK gets the mental health care and support they need, before, during and after pregnancy.

"'This is Also Motherhood' reminds us that perinatal mental health problems can be overcome. Every parent's story matters and every voice has the power to help build a society where love, hope, and compassion are at the heart of everything we do."

© Getty Kate is patron of Maternal Mental Health Alliance

The Maternal Mental Health Alliance is a UK-wide charity bringing together more than 100 organisations to ensure women and families facing perinatal mental health challenges get the right care and support.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales talks with parents and children during a Maternal Mental Health Alliance visit in 2022

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, spoke about the significance of the Princess' message. "The Princess of Wales’s patronage, Maternal Mental Health Alliance, links two subjects close to her heart - mental health and early child development," she said.

"Kate has previously spoken about how support for mothers-to-be and parents is important right from early pregnancy and that no one should suffer in silence. There is still a lot of stigma around issues such as perinatal depression and anxiety, but once again, the Princess is helping to bring this subject to the forefront to create awareness and highlight that there is help out there, if needed."