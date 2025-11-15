Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton highlights 'unseen realities' of motherhood in emotional mental health letter
Kate Middleton highlights 'unseen realities' of motherhood in emotional mental health letter

Princess Kate highlights 'unseen realities' of motherhood in emotional mental health letter

The Princess of Wales has been a patron of the award-winning UK charity Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA) since 2022

Kate Middleton visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance© Getty
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has thrown her support behind a powerful new campaign shining a light on the often unseen realities of maternal mental health. In a moving letter, the Princess praised the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA) and their new photographic exhibition, This is Also Motherhood, which shares the stories of women navigating perinatal mental illness – from pregnancy through to the early years of parenthood. 

"The Maternal Mental Health Alliance continues to champion the voices of those navigating perinatal mental illness. Their new photographic exhibition, 'This is Also Motherhood', explores the often unseen realities of mental health throughout pregnancy and beyond," wrote Kate. 

"At the heart of this exhibition are ten extraordinary women. Their courage to speak openly about their experiences, whether marked by trauma, joy, or resilience, demonstrates the great vulnerability and strength of the human condition. Through their portraits and letters, they remind us that no one should have to navigate the perinatal journey alone." 

The Princess, who was named patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in 2022, underlined the importance of accessible support "before, during and after pregnancy" for every family in the UK. She added: "The exhibition is a testament to the MMHA's core mission; ensuring every family in the UK gets the mental health care and support they need, before, during and after pregnancy.

View post on Instagram
 

"'This is Also Motherhood' reminds us that perinatal mental health problems can be overcome. Every parent's story matters and every voice has the power to help build a society where love, hope, and compassion are at the heart of everything we do." 

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen, as a blueprint for sustainable farming systems © Getty
Kate is patron of Maternal Mental Health Alliance

The Maternal Mental Health Alliance is a UK-wide charity bringing together more than 100 organisations to ensure women and families facing perinatal mental health challenges get the right care and support. 

The Princess of Wales talks with parents and children during a Maternal Mental Health Alliance visit in 2022© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales talks with parents and children during a Maternal Mental Health Alliance visit in 2022

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, spoke about the significance of the Princess' message. "The Princess of Wales’s patronage, Maternal Mental Health Alliance, links two subjects close to her heart - mental health and early child development," she said. 

"Kate has previously spoken about how support for mothers-to-be and parents is important right from early pregnancy and that no one should suffer in silence. There is still a lot of stigma around issues such as perinatal depression and anxiety, but once again, the Princess is helping to bring this subject to the forefront to create awareness and highlight that there is help out there, if needed."

