Princess Kate releases special video after move into 'forever home' Forest Lodge

It's been a busy few weeks for the Princess of Wales, who has marked Armistice Day with poignant appearances and overseen her family's move into their new "forever home" Forest Lodge during the half-term holiday. On Saturday, Kate delighted royal watchers once again with the release of the third edition of her video series, Mother Nature. The quarterly series celebrates the untamed beauty of the changing seasons across the UK, offering viewers a charming glimpse into the country's natural wonders.

The footage, shared across Kensington Palace's social media channels, showcased children from Farley Junior Academy in Luton. Supported by the children's charity Go Beyond, the school offers access to nature and residential trips for young people across the UK living in difficult circumstances. Alongside chef Gill Mellor, the children - accompanied by the Princess of Wales - tried their hand at outdoor cooking and enjoyed coming together to share food and stories around a bonfire, filmed in Windsor Great Park.

The accompanying video, filmed by Will Warr, was released alongside a message signed off by "C". The post read: "MOTHER NATURE: AUTUMN Autumn - a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter's rest."

As well as Windsor, the Autumn episode has once again been filmed around the UK, including Long Meadow Cider and Mallon Farm and other locations in Northern Ireland, where Prince William and Kate visited in October. Alongside the heartwarming video, the Princess is heard narrating: "As the days grow shorter and the shadows grow longer, the energy of summer withdraws into Autumn. This is a season for reflection and refinement.

"Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed. Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most. Encouraging us to simply to pay attention and listen."

She added: "With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there is beauty to be found in change, impermanence and in letting go. These are the natural cycles of life. Whilst the blossoms fall and the colours fade, the roots grow deeper. Stronger. Let love be root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope, through change. Endure."

In love with Windsor

Earlier this month, both William and Kate moved into their new home with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family seem besotted with Windsor, since they first moved there in 2022. Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, sheds light on why.

She said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements. Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

William and Kate's forever home glow-up

Long before the royal couple's move, in 2001 to be exact, Forest Lodge underwent a series of renovations. The residence underwent a glow-up to the tune of £1.5 million ($2 million) to retain period details, including the original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, marble fireplaces, Venetian windows and a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.

More recently, planning applications submitted to the local council in June 2025 sought consent for minor and internal and external alterations. It has been reported that the future King has paid for the property and all new renovations himself.