'Wonderful' Princess Kate praised for touching moment - watch

The Princess of Wales has been praised by royal fans as she shared a touching moment with a 100-year-old war veteran after attending the Armistice Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Tuesday.

After laying a wreath to honour the fallen at the Armed Forces Memorial, Kate, 43, met with D-Day veterans Alan Kennett and Geoffrey Spencer and VE and VJ Day veteran Donald (Bill) Redston. The royal, who was dressed in a black Catherine Walker coatdress and a matching Jane Taylor hat, was seen crouching down to speak to Mr Redston and held his hand as the 100-year-old told her about the keep-fit regime he credits for keeping him well. Watch above.

Asked by the royal for his top tips, Mr Redston told Kate he had run marathons, including the London Marathon when he was 65 and the New York Marathon when he was 66. The Princess said the arboretum was a "special place" and that she enjoyed hearing the personal experiences of veterans such as Mr Redston.

The moment sparked a flurry of comments from fans on social media as Kate was lauded for her sweet gesture. "I love the way she kneels to their level as she does with children, a wonderful Princess," one commented. Another said: "How wonderful, what a beautiful woman she is, inside and out, she will be an amazing Queen," while a third added: "Such an elegant woman. A beautiful example of how to respond to people."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate speaking with Bill Redston

Many other social media users remarked how the Princess was "beautiful" and "wonderful," with one saying: "A gentlemen and a lady."

Remembrance commemorations

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales joined the Queen on the central balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Whitehall in London, as the King led tributes to those who have lost their lives in conflict on Remembrance Sunday. Charles looked visibly moved as he placed a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph, alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

© Alamy Live News Prince George made his debut at the festival with his mother Princess Kate

The King and Queen also stepped out for the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London last Saturday, where they were joined by the Princess of Wales and for the first time, Prince George, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.