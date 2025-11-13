Princess Kate firms up Christmas plans - with exciting celebrity line-up

The date for the Princess of Wales's annual festive carol concert has been confirmed by Kensington Palace. Kate, 43, will once again welcome guests at Westminster Abbey for the fifth 'Together at Christmas' carol service on Friday 5 December. It comes at the end of a busy week for the royal family, after the King and Queen host Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for a state visit.

Around 1,600 guests will be invited to the soiree, including members of the royal family and celebrities. The service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir sing some of the nation's most beloved carols, alongside musical performances and readings by guests including actress and singer Hannah Waddingham, Bastille's lead singer Dan Smith, Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet and award-winning actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Before guests enter the Abbey, they will also enjoy music by young performers from Future Talent; a charity co-founded by the late Duchess of Kent to support musically-gifted children from low-income backgrounds. Katharine Worsley passed away aged 92 on 4 September, with a Catholic funeral taking place at Westminster Cathedral.

The theme of this year's service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms - whether it's love within families, through friendships, across communities, or even through powerful moments of connection with strangers.

Kensington Palace added in a statement: "In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures, and faiths. As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence, and joy."

© Getty Images Kate Winslet will be among the big names to attend the concert

A highlight of last year's concert was the Kindness Tree, where guests could hang red cards with messages of thanks for those who have shown them kindness and support. For 2025, plantsman and horticulturist Jamie Butterworth will be creating a natural, festive environment outside of the Abbey for guests to enjoy when they arrive, to highlight the importance of nature in our lives. The Royal Horticultural Society will also be donating wreaths for display inside Westminster Abbey, which have been made in partnership with their Ambassadors and schoolchildren.

© Getty William and Kate with their three children at last year's concert

As in previous years, the service will be televised as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve with a repeat showing on the morning of Christmas Day.

Which royals have attended the carol concert in the past?

© Chris Jackson, Getty Zara, Beatrice, Edoardo and Wolfie at last year's service

The Princess of Wales has previously been joined by members of her immediate family at the festive gathering, including her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, have also attended. External members of the royal family have also formed part of the congregation, including Prince William's cousins, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.