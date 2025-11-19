Princess Kate's look of love for Prince William as they attend the Royal Variety Performance - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales graced the red carpet of the Royal Variety Performance on Wednesday.

Stepping out at the Royal Albert Hall, the future Queen, 44, showed a look of love for her devoted husband, who, in return, lovingly placed his arm on his wife's back as they made their way into the historic venue.

1/ 4 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Never disappointing with her spellbinding royal wardrobe, Kate, 44, wore a wonderfully festive emerald green gown created in luxurious velvet. She wore her sun-kissed brown locks in immaculate waves, her immaculate, camera-ready makeup completing her dazzling evening look.



2/ 4 © Getty Images The moment will mark the first time in two years Kate will have attended the annual show, having last attended in 2023. Kate missed out on the event last year as she was still recovering from cancer.



3/ 4 © Getty Images William and Kate will watch as the cast of Paddington The Musical takes to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday night, along with pop star Jessie J and Grammy award-winning singer Laufey.

4/ 4 © Getty Images The evening of entertainment will also feature English band Madness and actor and Celebrity Traitors star Sir Stephen Fry.



HELLO!'s royal reporter Alex Hurtado, who is attending the event said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales were so in sync as they stepped out on the red carpet, both wearing velvet. William was so supportive of his wife and sweetly put his hand on her back as they walked in. They were also very generous with their time, standing out to chat to attendees despite the freezing temperatures."