The moment Prince William made Princess Kate laugh during glamorous date night - watch

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be the guests of honour at the Royal Variety Performance this year, where they will enjoy performances by the cast of Paddington The Musical, pop star Jessie J and Madness. It will be the sixth time Prince William and Kate have attended the show, and the first since the Princess's recovery from cancer.

Back in 2017, the then Duke of Cambridge prompted fits of giggles from his wife, as host Miranda Hart persuaded the future King to gallop in the royal box during the show.

William, dressed in a tuxedo, proved he was a good sport as he stood up from his seat to mimic the comedy star's signature gallop, which saw Kate clap and throw back her head with laughter.

The move sparked praise from TV viewers at the time with many calling William "good-natured" and a "great sport". Watch above.

Kate, who looked beautiful in an ice blue embellished gown by Jenny Packham for the outing, was pregnant with the couple's third child, Prince Louis, at the time.

© Getty Kate's bejewelled look in 2017

The Waleses first attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2014, with Kate sporting a black lace Diane Von Furstenberg gown for the occasion. In 2019, she wowed in an Alexander McQueen semi-sheer black lace number, and in 2021, a green sequined Jenny Packham dress. For the couple's last appearance at the show, Kate wowed in a teal blue caped Safiyaa gown.

What is the Royal Variety Performance?

The Royal Variety Performance, which has been staged since 1912, is the annual fundraising event of the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those who have worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.

© Getty Kate making her debut at the Royal Variety Performance in a black lace DVF gown in 2014

In 2024, the charity set up a dedicated team to assist those facing mental health issues, which can be exacerbated by financial instability and the unpredictable nature of employment in the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images Kate in a lace McQueen dress in 2019

Giles Cooper, chairman of the Royal Variety Charity and executive producer of the Royal Variety Performance, said: "The Royal Variety Charity is thrilled that Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales will once again attend the Royal Variety Performance.

© Samir Hussein Kate wowed in sequins in 2021

"This annual great British institution, viewed by a worldwide TV audience of over 150 million, continues to be a crucial fundraising event supporting people in all areas of performance, either on or off stage.

"In this pressurised world of working in the entertainment industry, our mental health initiative, started in 2024, has been a lifeline for many who are experiencing issues such as anxiety, depression or addiction.”

© Getty William and Kate's last attendance at the show in 2023

The charity also runs its own residential care home, Brinsworth House, affectionately known as the Old Pros' Paradise, in Twickenham, south-west London, for retired artists and entertainers. The Duchess of Sussex visited the care home in 2018.