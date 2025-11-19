Royal family LIVE: Princess Kate set for glamorous night out after missing tiara reception

In case you missed the photos from last night, the King and Queen hosted the annual diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle for the first time since 2001. The white-tie and tiara event is usually held at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla wowed in a white embroidered gown and the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was previously worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Camilla added diamond jewels

The Prince of Wales joined Their Majesties at the reception, but the Princess of Wales was noticeably absent - look back at her best tiara moments here.