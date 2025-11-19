Royal family LIVE: Princess Kate set for glamorous night out after missing tiara reception

TODAY'S ROYAL AGENDA
- Monaco royals celebrate National Day.
- Princess Anne has engagements in London, including a luncheon for her patronage, Sense.
- Prince William and Princess to attend Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.
- ICYMI: Queen Camilla wears Princess Eugenie's wedding tiara at diplomatic reception.
ICYMI: Diplomatic reception
In case you missed the photos from last night, the King and Queen hosted the annual diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle for the first time since 2001. The white-tie and tiara event is usually held at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Camilla wowed in a white embroidered gown and the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was previously worn by Princess Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018.
The Prince of Wales joined Their Majesties at the reception, but the Princess of Wales was noticeably absent - look back at her best tiara moments here.
Good morning!
Good morning! It's Danielle, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, bringing you all of the royal news and updates throughout the morning.
Ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales's glamorous night out at the Royal Variety Performance this evening, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene will lead Monaco's National Day celebrations.
The Princess Royal also has outings in London - including attending Foundation Day at Senate London in her capacity as Chancellor of University of London,. And as patron of Sense disability charity, she will hold a 70th anniversary luncheon at St. James's Palace.
Stay tuned for more updates!