Princess Kate and Prince William's 'forever home' costs 59 times the average UK property

The Prince and Princess of Wales' home got quite the upgrade when they moved from Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Home Park estate to Forest Lodge in October 2025. The family of five (the couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis) went from their four-bedroom candy pink home to the eight-bedroom sprawling property, which has a staggering net worth. Forest Lodge is estimated to be worth a mind-blowing £16 million. According to the GOV.UK website, the average property in the UK in 2025 is valued at £269,000 – meaning the royal couple's home is worth 59.4 times that.

It is no surprise that the property, which has been dubbed the couple's 'forever home', is worth such a large amount, given the history attached to it, as well as its size and plethora of luxury amenities. Until 1937, Forest Lodge served as the official residence for the Deputy Ranger of the Windsor Home Park estate. When it was announced that William and Kate would be moving in, two families who lived in cottages nearby, which were once the residence's stables, were asked to vacate. They were offered similar accommodations elsewhere on the estate.

© Getty Images Forest Lodge was formerly known as Holly Grove

Why is Forest Lodge worth £16 million?

Forest Lodge not only boasts twice the number of bedrooms compared to the Waleses' previous pad, but it also offers a private tennis court and a lake. It is also not miles away from Adelaide Cottage, so the children will not have been greatly disrupted by the move.

© WireImage William and Kate have moved to Forest Lodge from Adelaide Cottage

"The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements," Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, said previously of the Wales family's move. "Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

"It's expected that the property will continue to be their residence even when Prince William becomes King, in a similar vein to King Charles retaining Highgrove as his country abode and Clarence Houseas his London pad," Danielle adds. "It's clear that this is a home where William and Kate will see their children grow into teenagers and young adults, and having stable, family roots is something important to them." The house has also undergone a set of renovations, making it even more attractive.

Forest Lodge 2.0

Having deep dived into the past of the property while working on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that in 2001, Forest Lodge underwent a glow-up to the tune of £1.5 million ($2 million). The changes retained period details, including the original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, marble fireplaces, Venetian windows, and a half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.

© PA Images via Getty Images The entrance hall of the Grade II-listed Forest Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, under renovation work in 2001

Since then, it has been made fit for purpose for the young children. In September, an exclusion zone was put in place around the home, which left residents frustrated at the permanent closure of nearby Cranbourne Gate and Cranbourne car park. An exclusion zone is a designated area with restricted access for safety, security, or conservation reasons.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The increased security will protect George, Charlotte, and Louis

Those who lived within half a mile of the residence had previously been able to apply to hold keys to the gate for a £110-a-year fee. Here, the zone was all in the name of privacy, as CCTV cameras, large fencing, and landscaping to keep trespassers away were also installed.