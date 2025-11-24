Princess Kate sends message of support amid Addiction Awareness Week: 'This needs to change'

The Princess of Wales has issued a heartfelt message of support to mark the beginning of Addiction Awareness Week. "Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support," Prince William's wife, 43, said in the message released on 24 November.

"But still, even now in 2025, people's experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change."

© Getty Kate has issued a message to mark the beginning of Addiction Awareness Week

Kate's poignant message

"The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives. Many of us will know someone who is struggling with an addiction," Kate continued.

© Getty Princess Kate talking during a visit to HMP High Down as patron of The Forward Trust

"Now is the moment to show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family, to reach out to organisations like The Forward Trust for support."

She added: "Recovery is hard, but with the right treatment, it is possible. And this begins with a conversation, a listening ear and showing we care."

Kate's appeal for change

"So please join the conversation. By talking about it in the open, together we can bring addiction and the harm it causes out of the shadows. We can reframe this issue with kindness and understanding, and we can help individuals and families coping with addiction know they are not alone," she concluded.

Kate's work for those struggling with addiction

The message came amid Addiction Awareness Week, an initiative the royal launched in her role as patron of the Forward Trust, a charity supporting recovering addicts, in 2021. It is part of the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, which aims to get the public talking about addiction, in order to break down the stigma surrounding it, and raise awareness of recovery.

© Getty Retired footballer Tony Adams is supporting the 2025 campaign

This year, Kate and the campaign are being supported by former England and Arsenal football captain Tony Adams, a recovered alcoholic and chairman of trustees at the Forward Trust. He has recorded a video to launch a series of films where he highlights the conversation with his mother-in-law that started his journey to seeking help.

© WPA Pool Kate talked to families of recovered addicts during the launch of the Taking Action on Addiction campaign at BAFTA in 2021

"If you are struggling with an addiction or a mental health issue, then please reach out and get the appropriate help. The greatest thing I ever did was to say, 'I can't do this'," he urges in the video.

Kate's important outings

In connection with her dedication to raising greater awareness around addiction, Kate has previously undertaken a number of public engagements. On 12 September 2023, she visited HMP High Down to learn about how the criminal justice system supports those recovering from their addictions.

© Getty Princess Kate talked with visitors at HMP High Down

© Getty Kate joined a round-table discussion with healthcare professionals, staff and clients at different points of their recovery while opening an Action on Addiction Community Treatment Centre

Meanwhile, in 2018, the royal opened the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Essex, which offers abstinence-based recovery support for individuals and families affected by drug and/or alcohol use.