Real reason behind Princess Kate's 'strong' blonde hair transformation finally revealed

The Princess of Wales has always been something of a tastemaker when it comes to fashion and beauty. But her most memorable beauty moment of 2025 was undeniably in September, when she went viral for having gone blonde.

Prince William's wife, 43, arrived at the Natural History Museum to view its newly renovated gardens alongside her husband in September and took the internet by storm as she revealed that after a summer break away from public view in August, she had turned her brunette locks a lighter, more golden hue.

Kate reveals her hair secret © Getty Images Su Pollard commented on Kate's lighter hair Fans were left wondering whether she had dyed her hair, but it remained a mystery – until now. On 19 November, Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. Talking to participating stars before the show, she revealed the secret to her lighter locks. Actress Su Pollard told the princess: "I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter", to which Kate replied: 'It used to be brown, but it's gone light in the sunshine."

An expert unpacks her new look © Getty Kate sported blonde bouncy locks in September Kate's hair looks visibly lighter, and naturally, the royal's new 'do sparked a huge conversation at HELLO! HQ and on social media. At the time, she received praise from industry experts for embracing the new look – including colourist to the stars and royalty Daniel Galvin Jr MBE, who broke down her look exclusively for HELLO!. "Kate's a natural beauty chameleon that can take red, brunette or blonde tones, so this is a wonderful time of year for her to have made this transition," Daniel said.

© Getty Kate's hair was sun-bleached "It's quite a contrast to her former brunette locks, which is, of course, part of her trademark. People say 'Don't go lighter in the winter,' but I don't go by instructions in a book or follow manuals; I go against the grain. I think going lighter in the winter, particularly with the fashion colour tones of burgundy, navy and the more muted tones this season, it's making her eyes look stronger, bluer this time of year." He added: "One thing that would top it for me would be seeing a little bit more contrast going through the top layers; it will make her hair look thicker and give it more movement."