Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Princess of Wales' personal message of support as she follows in Diana's footsteps
Subscribe
The Princess of Wales' personal message of support as she follows in Diana's footsteps

The Princess of Wales' personal message of support as she follows in Diana's footsteps

Princess Kate has shared a message of support as well as a recipe in the charity cookbook, Choirs For GOOD FOOD!, which launched in September

SUNNINGDALE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 8: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales listen as they visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2025 in Sunningdale, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Megan Bull
Megan BullTV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales shared "a recipe and message of support" in Choirs For GOOD FOOD!, a charity cookbook created by Choirs For Good (Conwy). Published on 20 September, the book was published to raise money for Welsh children's hospices, including Hope House Tŷ Gobaith, and Tŷ Hafan, the latter of which Kate is a patron. Ahead of its release, Choirs for Good described the cookbook as "an archive of love and memories" on Facebook, noting: "It also features contributions from Ainsley Harriott, Aled Jones, Bryn Williams, Georgie Grasso, and even Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, who shared a recipe and message of support."

Catherine, Princess of Wales in deep green dress smiling© Getty
Princess Kate has supported the Choirs For GOOD FOOD! cookbook, which is raising money for Tŷ Hafan, a children's hospice of which she is a patron

Copies were sold at a launch concert held at Holy Trinity Church in Llandudno, Wales. However, Choirs For Good has stated that anyone who is unable to make it may still order copies, with details included in the original Facebook post. 

Princess Kate's work with Tŷ Hafan

It was in January 2025, that the royal became Tŷ Hafan's official patron, a role which was previously held by her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana. To mark the milestone, Kate, 43, visited the organisation's hospice in Sully, near Cardiff, South Wales, where she spent time with the staff, families and children. 

Speaking about Kate's new role, Irfon Rees, Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan, said: "As our Patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us. No parent ever imagines that their child's life will be short. Sadly this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can't stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no one lives their child's short life alone."

WATCH: Princess Kate's visit to Tŷ Hafan's hospice in Sully

More recently, the Princess penned a heartfelt letter in June, to commemorate ​​Children's Hospice Week. "As Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices and Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in South Wales, I have the immense privilege of seeing for myself the extraordinary work of our children's hospices," Kate wrote. "Lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing, they support children and families through life, death and beyond."

The royal's upcoming engagements 

Princess Kate is known to conduct much of her philanthropic work through The Royal Foundation, and she is preparing to host the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey next month. Scheduled to be held on Friday 5 December, the festive event will welcome 1,600 guests for a night of musical performances and readings performed by the likes of actress and singer Hannah Waddingham, Bastille's lead singer Dan Smith, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet and acclaimed actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

From BBC Studios and the Royal Foundation ROYAL CAROLS : TOGETHER AT CHRISTMAS Christmas Eve Sunday 24th December 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service on Friday 8th December. This year, the service will be a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings. Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nationâs most beloved carols, alongside musical performances by guests including Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay. The Abbey will be filled with inspiring individuals and families from all corners of the UK, including midwives, health visitors, early years practitioners, nursery teachers and community volunteers, as well as Members of The Royal Family. It will shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond and will be a chance to celebrate the incredible role they play in raising children and shaping the society of tomorrow. The carol service will see Westminster Abbey filled with festive decorations, providing a beautiful Christmas backdrop for the special evening which will provide an opportunity to deliver a festive thank you to those who are working so hard to help the youngest members of our society to flourish. (C) The Royal Foundation For further information please contact Peter Gray Mob 07831460662 / peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) *** and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned herein. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms© ITV1
Princess Kate is preparing to host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey

An official statement released by Kensington Palace declared, "In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures, and faiths. As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence, and joy."

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More