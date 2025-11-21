The Princess of Wales' personal message of support as she follows in Diana's footsteps

The Princess of Wales shared "a recipe and message of support" in Choirs For GOOD FOOD!, a charity cookbook created by Choirs For Good (Conwy). Published on 20 September, the book was published to raise money for Welsh children's hospices, including Hope House Tŷ Gobaith, and Tŷ Hafan, the latter of which Kate is a patron. Ahead of its release, Choirs for Good described the cookbook as "an archive of love and memories" on Facebook, noting: "It also features contributions from Ainsley Harriott, Aled Jones, Bryn Williams, Georgie Grasso, and even Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, who shared a recipe and message of support."

© Getty Princess Kate has supported the Choirs For GOOD FOOD! cookbook, which is raising money for Tŷ Hafan, a children's hospice of which she is a patron

Copies were sold at a launch concert held at Holy Trinity Church in Llandudno, Wales. However, Choirs For Good has stated that anyone who is unable to make it may still order copies, with details included in the original Facebook post.

Princess Kate's work with Tŷ Hafan

It was in January 2025, that the royal became Tŷ Hafan's official patron, a role which was previously held by her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana. To mark the milestone, Kate, 43, visited the organisation's hospice in Sully, near Cardiff, South Wales, where she spent time with the staff, families and children.

Speaking about Kate's new role, Irfon Rees, Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan, said: "As our Patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us. No parent ever imagines that their child's life will be short. Sadly this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can't stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no one lives their child's short life alone."

WATCH: Princess Kate's visit to Tŷ Hafan's hospice in Sully

More recently, the Princess penned a heartfelt letter in June, to commemorate ​​Children's Hospice Week. "As Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices and Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in South Wales, I have the immense privilege of seeing for myself the extraordinary work of our children's hospices," Kate wrote. "Lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing, they support children and families through life, death and beyond."

The royal's upcoming engagements

Princess Kate is known to conduct much of her philanthropic work through The Royal Foundation, and she is preparing to host the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey next month. Scheduled to be held on Friday 5 December, the festive event will welcome 1,600 guests for a night of musical performances and readings performed by the likes of actress and singer Hannah Waddingham, Bastille's lead singer Dan Smith, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet and acclaimed actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

© ITV1 Princess Kate is preparing to host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey

An official statement released by Kensington Palace declared, "In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all – spanning generations, communities, cultures, and faiths. As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness. The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence, and joy."