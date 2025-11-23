Princess Kate and Prince William's quiet change 3 years after Wales titles

Kate and William have made a quiet change in their professional lives. The royals received their official Conjugal Coat of Arms in 2013 - two years after they got married and became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Now, it appears more than a decade later, they have made a subtle change to reflect their current status.

The Prince and Princess recently attended the Royal Variety Performance on 19 November 2025. The royal couple's coat of arms was printed in a brochure from the Royal Variety Charity, which thanked them for their attendance, but there was an update to the arms.

The royal couple's revised Coat of Arms features several nods to their Prince and Princess of Wales titles, which they received in 2022 when King Charles took the throne. The Coat of Arms still incorporates William and Kate's individual shields with the lion and unicorn symbols on either side.

© The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales' Coat of Arms in a brochure for the Royal Variety Performance on November 19, 2025

In a slight change, the updated version now has feathers - a symbol of the Prince of Wales title that dates back to the 14th century. The crowns have also been updated to reflect the change in royal title. Another addition is the Prince of Wales motto in German, Ich Dien, which translates to "I serve".

Kate and William's shields

The royal couple's Coat of Arms features Kate's Middleton family shield, presented to her father in 2011 before she tied the knot with Prince William, on the right. The shield has three sprigs of oak to represent the three Middleton children. Meanwhile, William's shield, granted by his late grandmother on his 18th birthday, features symbols for different parts of the UK.

© Kensington Palace/Shutterstock Kate and William's Conjugal Coat of Arms unveiled in 2013

The couple's date night at the Royal Variety Performance

Kate and William enjoyed a date night out at the Royal Variety Performance in London on 19 November. For the occasion, Kate looked regal in the green velvet Borbonne dress by German designer label Talbot Runhof. Speaking to HELLO! exclusively, designers Johnny Talbot and Adrian Runhof revealed the sold out $2,100/ £1,600 dress would soon be back in stock. "We'll be producing another small series, which will be available before Christmas," they confirmed.

"The style has been in our collection for a while, and it's quite possible she bought it some time ago," they said of the royal's choice to wear their dress. "In any case, we had absolutely no idea and were only informed by her team shortly before her appearance."