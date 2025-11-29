Prince William slips away from spotlight for moving hospital visit during ‘profoundly difficult time’

The Prince of Wales made an under-the-radar visit to severely ill children from Gaza, Kensington Palace has revealed.

The future King, 43, met with a number of children and families in line with the NHS's humanitarian mission to provide urgent care to severely ill children from Gaza due to the collapsing healthcare system there.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Recently, His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales met a small number of children from Gaza who are currently receiving specialist care in the UK. The Prince wished to offer a moment of comfort to these young people who have endured experiences no child should ever face.

"The Prince was also able to offer his heartfelt gratitude to the NHS teams providing exceptional care during such a profoundly difficult time. His Royal Highness was moved by the courage shown by the children and their families and by the dedication of the team who are supporting them with such professionalism and humanity."

© Getty Images Last month Prince William spoke at the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial

The Prince has previously spoken of the ongoing conflict, saying he was "deeply moved as a father", calling for an end to the fighting in the middle east last year.

William paid tribute to humanitarian workers last month during a visit to Gunnersbury Park, west London.

At the launch of the first global memorial for humanitarian workers, he said: "We are witnesses to the appalling suffering of those who are victims of war and violence; from Ukraine to Sudan, from Myanmar to Haiti and, indeed, throughout much of the Middle East. And, alas, in so many other places.

© Getty Images The Prince of Wales with Michael Landy at the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial

"Yet, the presence of humanitarian aid workers, like those in Gaza, runs like a thread of shared humanity through even the grimmest of environments.”

More than seven years ago, William met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, on the West Bank, before travelling a few miles away to the streets of the Jalazone camp, which was home to around 15,000 people at the time.

He visited a school and health clinic and met mothers having their babies vaccinated. A Government spokesperson said on Saturday: “The Government worked with partners to carry out medical evacuations from Gaza to the UK over the autumn.

"Fifty patients and their immediate family members are now receiving care in surroundings that are safe and welcoming.

"Following the ceasefire, now is the time to scale-up aid and ensure much-needed medicines and medical supplies are getting into Gaza, so that families can access the healthcare they need. We stand ready to continue to provide health-related support to the people of Gaza."