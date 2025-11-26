Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William joined by royal cousin Zara Tindall as they head for Tusk Awards – best photos
The Prince of Wales headed to the Tusk Awards on Wednesday, and while the Princess of Wales was absent, he was supported by his royal cousins, Mike and Zara Tindall

Prince William giving a speech at the Tusk Awards© Alamy Live News.
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Prince William headed to the annual Tusk Awards on Wednesday, and while he wasn't joined by his wife, the Princess of Wales, he was supported by Mike and Zara Tindall.

William is a patron of the charity, which aims to celebrate and support the unsung heroes of the conservation world. The royal is even the namesake of the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa.

Ahead of the ceremony, William, 43, was seen meeting with charity ambassadors, including Monty Python star John Cleese and rock and roll legend, Ronnie Wood.

Scroll down to see the best photos from the event…

Prince William standing with Jennifer Wade, John Cleese and Ronnie and Sally Wood© Getty Images for Tusk Conservati

William was seen with John Cleese and Ronnie Wood

Celebrity ambassadors

William, who wore a blue suit for the event, met with John Cleese and Ronnie Wood ahead of the ceremony. During the encounter, William revealed that his three children had recently started watching John's iconic series, Fawlty Towers.

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer in black dresses© Getty Images

The Spencer twins looked gorgeous at the event

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer looked glam as they arrived at the suave event. Both the blonde beauties styled out sleek gowns for the event.

Zara Tindall with her hands by her mouth as she sits with Mike Tindall© Alamy Live News.

Zara looked on

Zara's emotions

William's cousin, Zara Tindall, looked emotional as she watched on during the event. The royal wore a stylish black dress for her outing.

Mike Tindall wearing a grey suit© Getty Images

The former rugby star looked suave

Mike Tindall

Former rugby ace Mike Tindall looked dapper as he arrived in a grey suit.

