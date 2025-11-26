Prince William joined by royal cousin Zara Tindall as they head for Tusk Awards – best photos

William is a patron of the charity, which aims to celebrate and support the unsung heroes of the conservation world. The royal is even the namesake of the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa.
Ahead of the ceremony, William, 43, was seen meeting with charity ambassadors, including Monty Python star John Cleese and rock and roll legend, Ronnie Wood.
Scroll down to see the best photos from the event…
You may also like
William was seen with John Cleese and Ronnie Wood
Celebrity ambassadors
William, who wore a blue suit for the event, met with John Cleese and Ronnie Wood ahead of the ceremony. During the encounter, William revealed that his three children had recently started watching John's iconic series, Fawlty Towers.
The Spencer twins looked gorgeous at the event
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer looked glam as they arrived at the suave event. Both the blonde beauties styled out sleek gowns for the event.
Zara looked on
Zara's emotions
William's cousin, Zara Tindall, looked emotional as she watched on during the event. The royal wore a stylish black dress for her outing.
The former rugby star looked suave
Mike Tindall
Former rugby ace Mike Tindall looked dapper as he arrived in a grey suit.