Prince William joined by royal cousin Zara Tindall as they head for Tusk Awards – best photos

Prince William headed to the annual Tusk Awards on Wednesday, and while he wasn't joined by his wife, the Princess of Wales, he was supported by Mike and Zara Tindall.

William is a patron of the charity, which aims to celebrate and support the unsung heroes of the conservation world. The royal is even the namesake of the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa.

Ahead of the ceremony, William, 43, was seen meeting with charity ambassadors, including Monty Python star John Cleese and rock and roll legend, Ronnie Wood.

William was seen with John Cleese and Ronnie Wood

William, who wore a blue suit for the event, met with John Cleese and Ronnie Wood ahead of the ceremony. During the encounter, William revealed that his three children had recently started watching John's iconic series, Fawlty Towers.



Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer looked glam as they arrived at the suave event. Both the blonde beauties styled out sleek gowns for the event.



Zara's emotions

William's cousin, Zara Tindall, looked emotional as she watched on during the event. The royal wore a stylish black dress for her outing.


