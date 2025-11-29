Princess Kate shares exciting new details about her Christmas carol concert

The Princess of Wales has shared more details about her upcoming Christmas carol concert, including how her husband, Prince William, will be involved.

Now in its fifth year, Kate, 43, wanted to recognise and thank people around the country who are acting with love in their communities, contributing to a more cohesive and connected society.

The service at Westminster Abbey on Friday 5 December will feature poignant readings linked to the theme of love, compassion and connection, with the Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke billed to speak at the festive soiree.

Alongside the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choice, there will also be musical performances from Hannah Waddingham, Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group, Fisherman’s Friends. Guests will also enjoy a special performance by young performers from Platinum Performing Arts, an organisation based in the heart of the community in Edmonton, North London.

WATCH: Princess Kate is festive in red for 2024 carol concert

Some 15 community carol services, held in places including the Coronation Street Visitor Centre, an arts centre in Newbury and a community farm in Gwent, are also set to take place across the UK with the same love and togetherness theme.

© Getty William will deliver a reading at the service

Kensington Palace has confirmed that members of the royal family will make up the 1,600-strong congregation, with William's cousin, Zara Tindall, already confirming that she will be attending with her husband Mike.

The likes of Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales's parents and siblings have also previously attended.

The Duchess of Kent's legacy

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with music by eight young performers aged between 13 and 18 from Future Talent, a charity co-founded by the late Duchess of Kent to support musically gifted children from low-income backgrounds. They will be performing as a brass ensemble specially brought together for the event.

© Getty Images The late Duchess of Kent taught music at a school in Hull

Katharine Worsley, who was married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent, died aged 92 on 4 September.

The inclusion of performers from her charity is particularly poignant given the Duchess's legacy. Known for stepping back from royal duties to work as a music teacher under the alias 'Mrs. Kent' for over a decade in Hull, she was passionately committed to the belief that music should be accessible to all.

Transformation of the Abbey

Kensington Palace has also shared details about the exterior decorations outside Westminster Abbey on the night of the concert. In line with Kate's love of nature, plantsman and horticulturist Jamie Butterworth will be creating a natural, festive environment outside of the Abbey.

His designs with feature a collection of British woodland trees, sourced from Form Plants in Weybridge, interwoven with fruits, berries and Christmas trees. In 2022, Jamie won a Gold Medal award at the Chelsea Flower Show for his work with mental health charity Place2Be, which is one of Kate's patronages.



© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis usually make an appearance

There will also be wreaths donated by The Royal Horticultural Society and florist Simon Lycett, which have been made in partnership with RHS Ambassadors and schoolchildren including Dame Mary Berry and Arit Anderson, as well as comedian Tom Allen and presenter Angelica Bell.

Guests will also be able to add their own named loop onto a paper chain on the 'Connection Tree,' supported by Hobbycraft, tying in with this year's theme of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection with one another.

© Getty Members of the royal family will be in attendance

And attendees will also be treated to mince pies donated by Fortnum & Mason, as well as the chance to enjoy a hot chocolate after the service, provided by The Royal Foundation.

The Westminster Abbey service is to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and will be repeated on Christmas Day.