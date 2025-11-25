Favourite books of the royals – including the classic Princess Kate reads to her kids

Kate has a penchant for the literary greats

Kate Middleton treated fans to a sneak peek inside Kensington Palace during the Coronavirus lockdown – including her impressive Penguin Clothbound Classics collection. Titles like Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen and The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde could be seen on the Princess’ desk, illustrating her love for classic literature.

As part of World Book Day, Kate also shared her favourite children’s books with The Queen’s Reading Room, Queen Camilla’s charity that aims to make literature more accessible. Amongst her top picks was The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson, which she has now passed down to her own kids.

“I loved this book as a little girl,” Kate wrote. “Listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories”.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson, £6.99 / $7.99

