Favourite books of the royals – including the classic Princess Kate reads to her kids
The Royal Family enjoy a good book just like us – from Princess Kate's favourite classics to Queen Camilla's must-reads, here are some of their favourite titles

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 17: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England. The Earthshot Prize, created by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and The Royal Foundation, is an environmental prize awarded to the most inspiring and innovative solutions to environmental challenges facing the planet. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Looking for a good book to get stuck into this holiday season? The royals are known bookworms who have often shared their all-time favourite reads with us, from suspense-filled spy novels to the classic children’s books they love to read to their children. From Princess Kate’s impressive collection of classics to the only book that made the late Queen Elizabeth II laugh out loud, the Royal Family have some excellent recommendations for us.

Get ready to update your reading list – here are some of the royals’ best-loved books of all time…

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025 in London, England. The annual Royal Variety Performance is the world's longest running entertainment show with the first 'Royal Show' being held in 1912. The event supports the Royal Variety Charity which aids UK entertainment industry members in need. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Kate has a penchant for the literary greats

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton treated fans to a sneak peek inside Kensington Palace during the Coronavirus lockdown – including her impressive Penguin Clothbound Classics collection. Titles like Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen and The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde could be seen on the Princess’ desk, illustrating her love for classic literature. 

As part of World Book Day, Kate also shared her favourite children’s books with The Queen’s Reading Room, Queen Camilla’s charity that aims to make literature more accessible. Amongst her top picks was The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson, which she has now passed down to her own kids.

“I loved this book as a little girl,” Kate wrote. “Listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories”.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson, £6.99 / $7.99

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 9: Queen Camilla arrives at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on July 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Queen frequently recommends books via her charity

Queen Camilla

Founder of The Queen’s Reading Room and a known book lover, Queen Camilla has no shortage of recommendations. The Queen is a big fan of Elizabeth Jane Howard’s The Cazalet Chronicles, which she calls “incredibly evocative” and notes that “every reader will find at least one character who seems almost eerily like them”.

Also amongst Camilla’s top books is The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain, a Parisian love story she calls “utterly seductive”. As part of her charity, the Queen also picks four favourite books for every season each year, so be sure to check out her archive of seasonal reads.

The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain, £8.95 / $14.96

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Glasgow Central Station to view two alternative fuel, green trains as part of Network Rail's "Green Trains @ COP26" event on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference which will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The King called one of his favourite authors "the most captivating of storytellers"

King Charles

King Charles shared five of his favourite books with The Queen’s Reading Room, and they all look incredibly interesting. His Majesty loves the book Along the Enchanted Way by William Blacker, which he describes as “a deeply moving account of a fast-disappearing way of life and culture in Transylvania, a rare and uniquely special corner of Eastern Europe”.

Along the Enchanted Way by William Blacker, £11.39$19.69

The King is also a big fan of Robert Harris, who he calls “one of the most captivating of storytellers”, and Lustrum is one of his top picks by the novelist, labelling it as a “brilliantly imaginative combination of history and fiction” and an “irresistible masterpiece with a warning from history”.

Lustrum by Robert Harris, £9.19 / $17.23

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Prince William met the author of his kids' favourite book

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Though some of the Wales’ children may have outgrown this children's classic now, Prince William previously revealed that one of his kids’ favourite books is The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

The Prince previously met the creative duo at a Tusk Trust event at Kensington Palace, saying, “I know who you are. It’s a big hit in our household, The Gruffalo”.

The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, £4.28 / $8.36

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)© Getty Images for TIME

Meghan frequently posts about her favourite books

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan’s Mirror compiled some of the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite books that she’s talked about, and there’s some seriously great looking reads in here. One of Meghan’s favourites, which she included on her reading list for The Tig in 2016, was The Motivation Manifesto by Brendan Burchard, which she called “a must-have for being the very best version of yourself".

The Motivation Manifesto by Brendan Burchard, £12.32$13.32

Meghan has also posted about Grace: A Memoir by Grace Coddington on her Instagram, which chronicles the former model’s influence on fashion, as well as In Vogue: An Illustrated History of the World’s Most Famous Fashion Magazine by Alberto Oliva,‎ Norberto Angeletti and‎ Anna Wintour.

In Vogue: An Illustrated History of the World’s Most Famous Fashion Magazine by Alberto Oliva,‎ £36.98$60.86

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 08: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Harry detailed his favourite novel in his memoir Spare

Prince Harry

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed one of his favourite books of all time that he first read while studying at Eton College. According to the Daily Mail, Harry wrote that he enjoyed the classic novel Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck, calling it a story of “friendship, loyalty and camaraderie”. 

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck, £7.85$10.79

At the opening of the bookstore Godmothers, Meghan reportedly also shared a few of her family’s favourite children’s books that her and Harry love to read to their kids, which included Stellaluna by Jannel Cannon and Angelina Ballerina by Katharine Holabird.

Stellaluna by Jannel Cannon, £8.11 / $10.54

Angelina Ballerina by Katharine Holabird, £4.02$11.39

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017 in Chichester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Queen reportedly only ever "laughed out loud" at one book

Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a lifelong bookworm who had a huge influence on literature, both as a monarch and a reader. In a heartwarming retrospective, Penguin Books wrote that the Queen’s favourite book as a child, according to her governess, was Moorland Mousie, a collection of short stories that followed the life of a pony.

Later in life, the Queen also became a big fan of detective novels, and was a big fan of PD James’ work. She also loved James Herriot’s popular series All Creatures Great and Small, and reportedly told the author that his books were the only ones that had ever made her “laugh out loud” over a lunch at Buckingham Palace.

All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot, £11.34 / $10.45

