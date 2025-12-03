Prince Louis is clearly just like mum Princess Kate with this unique gesture

Prince Louis really is a chip off the old block, and it couldn't have been more obvious than during a moment you may have missed during today's German State Visit.

While welcoming the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Budenbender to London, the future Queen pulled a face we have seen before on her youngest son.

© Getty Images Kate was pictured smiling while biting her tongue

During the welcoming ceremony on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road, Kate, 43, was seen biting her tongue while smiling. Back in 2022, Louis, seven, was photographed pulling the exact same face while watching the Jubilee Pageant.

© Getty Images Prince Louis did the same facial expression back in 2022

Louis and Kate's special bond

There's no denying Louis's incredibly close bond with his royal mother. Another stand-out special moment was when the world learned of Kate's affectionate nickname for her son.

While taking part in the Big Help Out in 2023, Louis joined the scouts in toasting marshmallows over a campfire, during which Kate remarked: "Pop that in the fire, Loubugs," the princess said, instructing him to dispose of the stick his marshmallow was toasting on."

© Getty Louis' sweet nickname was revealed during a visit to the Scouts in Slough

While their bond is exceptionally close, they are also physically very similar, with royal fans often drawing comparisons between Louis and his Middleton features.

As well as being compared to his mother, Louis is often compared to his grandfather, Michael Middleton.

Royal watchers notice Louis likeness to his grandfather Michael

One moment in particular was when his seventh birthday portrait was unveiled last year. Fans could not believe just how much Louis looked like Michael and took to the comments section to share their opinions.

"Such a lovely photo, strong Middleton genes there," one fan wrote at the time. Meanwhile, elsewhere, another fan wrote: "He looks exactly like Grandpa Middleton," one eager royal fan previously commented alongside a photo of Louis. Another fan added: "Prince Louis looks like a replica of Michael Middleton." A third chimed in: "I've always thought that!"