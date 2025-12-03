King Charles and Queen Camilla host German President in third UK state visit of 2025 - best photos

The King and Queen are hosting their third state visit of the year as they welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, former judge Elke Budenbender, to the UK.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a key role by greeting the Presidential couple at Heathrow Airport and accompanying them to Windsor on Wednesday morning at the start of their three-day stay.
The President and his wife will then be formally welcomed by Charles and Camilla on an open-air royal dais in the centre of the Berkshire town, before enjoying a carriage ride through the streets, past the crowds, to the castle.
Mr Steinmeier will go on to receive a ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle, attended by the King, Camilla, William and Kate, and be feted with a grand state banquet in the historic royal residence's St George's Hall on Wednesday evening.
