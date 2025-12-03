King Charles and Queen Camilla host German President in third UK state visit of 2025 - best photos

The King and Queen are hosting their third state visit of the year as they welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, former judge Elke Budenbender, to the UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a key role by greeting the Presidential couple at Heathrow Airport and accompanying them to Windsor on Wednesday morning at the start of their three-day stay.

The President and his wife will then be formally welcomed by Charles and Camilla on an open-air royal dais in the centre of the Berkshire town, before enjoying a carriage ride through the streets, past the crowds, to the castle.

Mr Steinmeier will go on to receive a ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle, attended by the King, Camilla, William and Kate, and be feted with a grand state banquet in the historic royal residence's St George's Hall on Wednesday evening.

The King and Queen awaited the arrival of the German President.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales met the President and his wife, Elke Budenbender, at Heathrow Airport.

Kate opted for a special shade of 'Prussian blue' the colour of the former Prussian Army's uniforms, which became a symbol of military tradition for most German soldiers until World War I.