Prince William and Princess Kate's 'mainstream' TV habits with 3 kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales are an incredibly busy royal couple, but, even with their tightly-packed schedule of engagements, they always manage to find the time to wind down with their children.

Though the pair have frequently spoken about their own tastes in television, they don't often share insights into their children's habits.

When Stephen Lambert, the chief executive of Studio Lambert, was in Windsor to receive an OBE from Prince William, he revealed part of his conversation with the future King, in which the latter revealed that the family are fans of Celebrity Traitors, one of the shows his studio is behind.

"[Prince William] said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it," he revealed, via Tatler. "It was going to be a big treat for them and probably for the nation, he expected.

"I told him about the fact that our celebrities have entered into the game with great seriousness," Stephen continued.

The Wales children all have different tastes

However, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, aren't always united in their taste. In October 2024, on an official engagement with BAFTA, their father shared that the trio often "wrestle over the remote" before deciding what to watch.

He revealed that Prince George enjoyed Fireman Sam and Octonauts growing up, while Princess Charlotte used to love The Clangers.

Nowadays, their eldest son has changed his tastes. Speaking to ITV News, Prince William shared that his eldest son is an avid enjoyer of Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm.

During the same interview, he shared that he had asked his son what he should say if he met Kaleb Cooper, one of the show's stars, to which George replied: "Tell Kaleb to mind his language".

Given Prince William's own passion for nature and environmentalism, heralding initiatives such as the Earthshot Prize, it's sweet to see his son inherit his interests, especially as he will one day inherit the Duchy of Cornwall estate.

Nicky Morris, HELLO!'s Acting TV and Film Editor, commented on the family's taste, saying: "Time and time again the royals have proved their just like the rest of us when it comes to their viewing habits. We all got completely sucked in by the latest season of Celebrity Traitors, and by the sounds of it, so did the Prince and Princess of Wales!

"Just like the rest of the nation, the royals are keeping up to speed with the most-talked about, family-friendly reality shows, from Strictly Come Dancing, which Queen Camilla famously loves, to Clarkson’s Farm, of which Prince George is a fan," she concluded.

Their parents also have a delightfully mainstream taste

Over the years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have also shared glimpses of their taste in TV with the public.

Speaking during a party for the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Wiltshire in 2024, Prince William shared that he and his wife had been watching the Keira Knightley-led Netflix series Black Doves over the festive period.

However, the parents have also voiced their desire to reduce their children's screen time as much as they can: though they allow the kids to use their devices, they try to prioritise face-to-face interactions in their home life, and prefer for their children to play outside or engage in creative activites.

In a recent essay called The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, the Princess of Wales wrote about the dangers of screen time: "While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite.

"When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to e-mails while playing with our children, we're not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires," she continued.