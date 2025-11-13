Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's prospective homes ideal for 'reflection and reconnection', says King's team

King Charles' team from the Sandringham estate sent out a marketing communication earlier this week to advertise winter breaks at their rentable accommodation options on site. The properties showcased are The Folly and Gardens House, two options listed as potential future homes for His Majesty's disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whom has had his titles removed. HELLO! understands that Andrew will move out of Royal Lodge and into a private residence on the Norfolk estate, a relocation thought to take place in early 2026. The homes are perfect for "reflection and reconnection," the literature read. The promotional text said: "From the sweeping romantic balcony of the Folly to the Edwardian elegance of the Gardens House, each property is steeped in stories and waiting to provide space for reflection and reconnection."

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Andrew is going to be housed at Charles' Sandringham estate

The Folly

The newly renovated residence is listed for £6,300-a week to rent at peak times of year, and as such is a very lucrative business for Charles. Having covered royal properties extensively during my time as HELLO!'s Homes Editor, this property seems an unlikely choice for Andrew as it would make sense to keep this as a money-making attraction.

© Bav Media The Folly is stunning

The abode has a unique turret room with breathtaking views across the 20,000-acre parkland. The Oliver's Travels website has a full advert for the place and part of it reads: "This exceptional turreted retreat surrounded by centuries-old trees, has been sensitively refurbished to the highest standard, blending timeless heritage with refined contemporary comfort. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy a private escape on regal grounds."

Gardens House

The Oliver's Travels website also lists Gardens House for members of the public to book. The four-bed, three-bath property has a five-star review on the site that reads: "Great place, beautifully furnished, very well presented! Fantastic position."

What's next for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor? © Getty Images HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash shares her reaction to Andrew's "remarkable fall" on The Royal Club and shares her predictions on the former Prince's next moves, including his "exile" to Sandringham, what Sarah Ferguson will do next and what will come of Andrew's place in the line of succession. Click on the link below to read now. READ EMILY'S REACTION HERE

The description explains that it was "once home to the head gardener of this historic royal residence". It also states: "Each space is individually dressed, from patterned fabrics and floral prints to reclaimed wood and soft furnishings that reflect the surrounding nature." Think country chic expertly executed.

York Cottage is a more likely candidate for Andrew to move into. Historic England explains that the property is located around a quarter of a mile from the estate's main house, it features its own set of stables and kennel buildings and overlooks one of the two man-made lakes on Sandringham. HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash noted in her newsletter on The HELLO! Royal Club: "His day-to-day life may not actually look all that different from that at Windsor, given he has been living largely out of the public eye since 2019. Andrew has often been seen out riding in recent years, and that’s something he could easily continue at Sandringham, which is home to the Royal Stud."