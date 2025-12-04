Prince Harry recreates Alison Hammond's iconic Bake Off moment - and fans have thoughts

The Duke of Sussex has sparked hilarity by recreating one of Alison Hammond's iconic moments from the Great British Bake Off, as he made a surprise appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

The Duke, 41, takes on the role of the Birmingham-born Bake Off host as he and US chat show host Stephen Colbert recreate a famous exchange between the TV star and Northern Irish baker Mark Lutton.

In the scene, from the New Year's Day special in 2024, Alison mistakenly thought Lutton was telling her to "beg for me". When she asked him what he would want her to do if he was "king for the day" Mark replied: "Bake for me, probably."

However, Alison misheard him and appeared shocked when she said: "You'd want me to do what? Beg?" Mark repeated back to her: "Bake! B-A-K-E," prompting Alison to reply: "Oh bake!", and erupt into fits of giggles.

Commenting on the clip, Mark said: "Never did I think my mispronunciation would have such impact!"

While Alison is yet to comment publicly, she reshared the clip twice on her Instagram Stories, including the one posted by Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

© Getty Images Alison is no stranger to royalty having previously met William and Kate, and the King and Queen

Harry has been praised for his lip-syncing skills as social media users reacted to the clip, with one writing: "Prince Harry crushed that lip synch."

Another said: "Tip: watch this half a dozen times and it gets funnier every time after that," while a third added: "Have watched this 100+ times already." A fourth commented: "Prince Harry as @alisonhammond55 is something I never knew I needed."

It marked Harry's second appearance on the Late Show, having last appeared in January 2023 to promote his memoir Spare. His first set a two-year viewership record and made international headlines.

© CBS via Getty Images Prince Harry appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2023

His unexpected appearance coincided with the release of his wife's With Love Meghan: Holiday Celebration special on Netflix. Harry makes a brief appearance at the end of the show, as Meghan and chef Tom Colicchio make her mother Doria Ragland's gumbo recipe and a beet salad.

Harry tucks into the dish, before cheekily telling Meghan her version is not as good as her mother's, and laughing as he waits for her shocked reaction.

"I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head right now. It is delicious. I'm not so sure it's as good as your mom's, but it's certainly close," he said.