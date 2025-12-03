Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Princess Kate welcome German President in historic State Visit

Good morning, you've joined us on a busy day for the royal family as the German state visit kicks off.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, as they arrive at Heathrow airport this morning.

© Getty The King and Queen with the President in 2023

The parties will then travel to Windsor Castle where the King and Queen will be waiting.

Together with their visitors, the royals will then ride in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, where a ceremonial welcome will take place along with a Guard of Honour in the castle Quadrangle.