Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Princess Kate welcome German President in historic State Visit

Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome German President in historic State Visit
Live:Updated14m ago

All of the royal news from Wednesday 3 December, as the King and Queen welcome President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for a state visit

Updated: 14 minutes ago
TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Meghan's Holiday special drops on Netflix
  • Prince William and Kate to greet German President at Heathrow Airport
  • Presidential couple to join carriage procession as the King and Queen welcome them to Windsor Castle 
  • Ceremonial welcome in the Castle Quadrangle
  •  Royals to host glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
14m ago

Good morning!

Good morning, you've joined us on a busy day for the royal family as the German state visit kicks off. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, as they arrive at Heathrow airport this morning.

The royal couple outside Wednesday's banquet© Getty
The King and Queen with the President in 2023

The parties will then travel to Windsor Castle where the King and Queen will be waiting. 

Together with their visitors, the royals will then ride in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, where a ceremonial welcome will take place along with a Guard of Honour in the castle Quadrangle.

