Prince Harry's affectionate words to Doria Ragland and other stand-out moments from Meghan Markle's Netflix holiday special

The Duke of Sussex is full of praise for his mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, as he makes a cameo in his wife Meghan Markle's With Love Holiday Celebration special, which aired on Netflix on Wednesday. Prince Harry appears at the end of the 56-minute show, as Meghan rustles up her mother's Christmas Eve gumbo dish and a beetroot salad with America chef, Tom Colicchio.

As Meghan makes the recipe with chicken, sausages, root vegetables and spices, Harry appears in the kitchen with: "Hi guys, I smelled gumbo," before kissing his wife.

There's some light teasing from the Sussexes, who are renowned for their public displays of affection, with Meghan revealing that the salad contains all of the ingredients that Harry doesn't like to eat – beetroot, black olives, fennel and pickled vegetables.

"Oh wow, that's like the anti-salad," Harry quips, before raving about Doria's signature dish to Tom. "Gumbo for me is one of my favourites, especially her mum's, but before the fish goes in."

WATCH the trailer for Meghan's Holiday special

A grinning Harry then heartily tucks into the dish before telling his wife: "I'm not so sure it's as good as your mum's, but it's certainly close," which makes Meghan turn around from the stove in mock horror.

"Oh my gosh," she responds. "My mom will love you for that. What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law."

© Netflix Doria appeared in the first season of With Love Meghan

While Doria does not appear in the Holiday special of her daughter's show, she featured in the last episode of the first season, released in March, as Meghan threw a garden party for family and friends.

The Sussexes' children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, also do not appear in the show, but Meghan shares plenty of insight into her family life as she shares her tips and tricks for Christmas cooking, crafts, gifts and hosting.

© Netflixx The husband and wife duo share a kiss in the holiday special

As well as her Prince Harry, other stars featured in the holiday special are tennis champion Naomi Osaka, restaurateur Will Guidara, chef Tom Colicchio, close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen and the author Lindsay Roth. Here are the other stand-out moments from the Netflix special.

Christmas treats for Archie and Lilibet

Meghan reveals her children's favourite things as she shows Will Guidara how to make a Christmas cracker, having been inspired by her time living in the UK when she moved from the US in 2017.

"Living in the UK, it's such a big part of the Christmas holidays… typically people cross arms and do it and they all pull at the same time," she tells him.

© Netflix Meghan placed handwritten notes into Archie and Lilibet's advent calendars

Putting together a satin brown cracker for daughter Lilibet, Meghan reveals: "Lili really likes to be a grown-up lady at the moment. This is like a little lavender rollerball, I thought a little something like that." She then proceeds to make one for her son Archie, which contains a toy burger: "Now I'm onto Archie's [cracker]. I'm doing burgers and he loves the colour red."

Meghan labels another cracker "My love" – her nickname for Harry – but doesn't share its contents.

Earlier at the start of the programme, the Duchess also creates personalised fabric advent calendars for her children and adds little gifts, including chocolates and handwritten notes into each of the pockets for the 24 days leading up to Christmas. One sweet note reads: "I love you because you are so kind" while another says, "I love you because you're so brave".

Meghan prepares brunch in pyjamas

In another first, the Duchess of Sussex appears on screen in her pyjamas as she prepares a Christmas morning brunch for her close friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen and the author Lindsay Roth. They're not any pyjamas, of course, but a chic scarlet two-piece with white piping around the cuffs and collar, and embroidered with the initial "M" on the pocket.

"Well, she's wearing pyjamas today gang," Meghan laughs, revealing that her university friend Lindsay was the inspiration behind her look as Lindsay's family always wear matching pyjamas for the holidays.

Festive family traditions

Meghan shares how the Sussexes start their day on 25 December as she makes a pastry cinnamon star and mini quiches.

© Netflix Meghan is getting ready for the holidays!

"I love the tradition of a Christmas morning brunch. I do it every year with my family. Something sweet, something savoury" she reveals.

Special appearance from Guy

Meghan's beloved pooch, Guy, makes an appearance in the show, indicating that the holiday special must have been filmed last year as the Duchess's rescue dog died during the festive period in 2024. Guy is seen at Meghan's feet as she places her festive cinnamon star into the oven.

"So she's looking great and so are you, my darling guy," she tells the pup.

© Netflix Guy has appeared throughout Meghan's Netflix shows

The former Suits star adopted the beagle from a dog rescue in Canada, after he had previously been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and was given days to live. In a tribute post to Guy on Instagram, Meghan said: "If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

In the end credits of the show, Guy is listed in the special thanks section, along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Lane Farms, which is based in Santa Barbara, close to the Sussexes' Montecito home.

Meghan didn't excel at PE at school

The Duchess admits to tennis star Naomi Osaka that physical education class at school wasn't her forte as the pair paint their own Christmas plates, with Meghan attempting to draw holly tree branches on hers.

© Netflix "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" on Netflix

"I think it's always important to always try things we're not so great at, which I should remind myself when I try to draw or get on a tennis court," she laughs. "I am so painfully bad… my mom found an old report card of mine and in the physical education part, 'ability to throw or catch a ball - not applicable'. They couldn't even give me a grade."