King Charles closes the door on Prince Harry reunion: 'There will be no detour'

Two and a half centuries after the revolution across the Atlantic severed the imperial bond, the King and Queen are set to visit the United States as the nation marks 250 years of independence.

The irony is deliberate but understated. A direct descendant of George III, the monarch who lost the American colonies, will help honour the superpower they became. It is a diplomatic circle closing.

What Charles's fifth great-grandfather might have regarded with disbelief, President Donald Trump appears eager to stage with operatic flourish. For him, it is theatre fused with symbolism.

For the King, it is duty, legacy, and measured resolve. The visit would be a milestone for a monarch visiting Britain's closest ally.

When will the rumoured state visit take place?

The visit, which Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed, is expected to span no more than four days in April 2026, anchored in Washington.

Meetings at the White House, ceremonial obligations, and official engagements will be compressed into a schedule designed for maximum impact.

Will Charles and Harry meet in person?

Meanwhile, there is the question of whether the King will visit his younger son the Duke of Sussex and grandchildren Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, in California.

But there will be no detour. While some close to the palace quietly suggest the Sussexes could travel east for a discreet meeting in Washington, their presence would dominate headlines, eclipsing the state visit, so for that reason, it remains improbable.

Will William and Kate also travel to the US?

There is also talk that Charles and Camilla could be accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Sources stress it is not impossible but unlikely, since this would be a state visit with the King as the principal actor.

However, it's thought President Trump – who has made no secret of his admiration for William and Kate – may invite them to some of the surrounding festivities. The football World Cup, set to take place in the US next summer, is another incentive for William to make the trip across the Atlantic.

