Prince Louis’ handwriting is so grown up in photo captured at Christmas carol service

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a heartwarming family outing with their three children at Kate's annual Christmas carol service - and there was one sweet detail from their youngest son's attendance that was almost missed. Louis, seven, tagged along with his parents and siblings in attending the 'Together at Christmas' concert at Westminster Abbey on 5 December. They kicked off the occasion with a visit to the outdoor 'connection tree'.

The tree was decorated with a red paper chain in place of tinsel and baubles. On each piece of paper was a handwritten note - including one from the young royal. Louis's rarely-seen handwriting was spotted in a close-up picture of the tree, having penned his name on one of the paper chains. Louis' older brother, George, 12, and Charlotte, ten, also wrote their names on the tree.

Guests at the carol service were invited to write their name on the paper chains and add them to the tree, which was set up to symbolise the power of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection. In 2024, guests penned personal notes to be hung up on the tree.

Prince William and Princess Kate with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the 'connection tree'

Louis' special message last year

The Waleses' children each wrote special notes on the outside tree in 2024. Louis' was a sweet message to his grandparents which read: "Thank you for granny and grandpa because they have played games with me." It was not clear which set of grandparents he was speaking of between Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and William's father, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.

The Wales children steal the show

Louis and George dressed in suits for the occasion while their sister, Charlotte, coordinated in a deep blue velvet dress. The rectangular collar of the dress looked very similar to the dress style her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, wore to Trooping the Colour in June 1984.

Kate's 2025 carol concert was all about 'love' and connection

The 'Together at Christmas' concert, spearheaded by the Princess of Wales, first began in 2021. Ahead of the 2025 concert, which marks the fifth year, Kate penned a letter about love. "At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones. A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence," Kate penned.

She continued: "These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong. Christmas is a time that reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together. Just as the roots of trees share strength beneath the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we. We are drawn by an instinctive pull towards belonging and connection."