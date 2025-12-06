Prince Louis is on his best behaviour during carol concert – under his Princess Kate's watchful eye

The Princess of Wales hosted her annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday evening, and the royal was supported by plenty of her family members, including her youngest son, Prince Louis.

Although the young royal is known for his cheeky antics, at Friday's event, the seven-year-old was on his best behaviour. At one point, Louis was even seen lighting another concertgoer's candle as the flames were handed back. Princess Charlotte, who often keeps an eye on her younger brother, was seen making the same gesture.

Kate was also seen lighting another's candle, but she made sure to keep a close eye on her youngest child during the moment.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Louis was on his best behaviour

It marks a sweet departure from two years ago when Louis was seen purposefully trying to blow Charlotte's candle out. The moment didn't upset Charlotte, who giggled at her younger brother's antics, while Kate kept a close eye on the pair of them.

© Getty Images Louis was seen blowing Charlotte's candle out in 2023

Louis also made an attempt at blowing his father's candle out, but the Prince of Wales managed to shield himself with his hand.

Carol concert

Louis and his older brother, Prince George, 12, looked dapper in classic suits, while Charlotte, ten, wore a festive satin dress paired with dark tights.

The royal children were seen walking over to the 'Connection Tree' where guests had been invited to add their own named loop onto a paper chain adorning the tree, symbolising the power of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection with one another.

WATCH: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are adorable at Princess Kate's Together At Christmas concert

The children added their own red pieces of card to the tree before the Dean and Chapter of Westminster met them at the entrance, welcoming them back inside the Abbey.

This year's concert recognised individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to be present with others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The Princess of Wales hosted the event for the fifth year

In a letter that was available to all guests, and released prior to the event, the Princess of Wales praised community stalwarts invited to the service, telling them they are making an "extraordinary difference to the lives of others".

She also touched on the virtues of the Christmas period that reminds us "how deeply our lives are woven together", adding that despite life feeling "fragmented or uncertain" at times, the festive season "invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another".

Louis' behaviour

Following the candle incident, parenting expert Jo Frost, also known as 'Supernanny' told HELLO!: "Prince Louis is a child I believe who is a highly sensitive person, he is elevated by high energy experiences and can sometimes get excited beyond the point that his behaviour may be unpredictable. Sometimes it can be cute like blowing out candles or cheeky when he doesn't want to accept what's being asked of him by a parent."

© Getty Louis is known for his cheeky antics

She continued: "His parents navigate their son's behaviour in public settings, they balance room, holding space for Prince Louis to be himself emotionally, whilst instilling the importance of social conduct in public settings and I believe this should be recognized and complemented as many families do the same in life.

"Prince William, an assertive intuitive father in my opinion shows his confident ability to hold Louis hand to keep him safe and from creating any cheeky 'trouble' at the church whilst still remaining calm and confident, which is in fact the energy Prince Louis needs to feel in these moments."