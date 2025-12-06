I've been to Princess Kate's magical Christmas carol concert for the past 5 years - here's why this one was extra special

It has become a modern royal tradition of the very best kind - a moment of togetherness, reflection and celebration to round off the year. I was lucky enough to be among the 1,600 guests attending the Princess of Wales's Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, and this year somehow felt more special than ever.

Every detail of this now annual event had been thoughtfully planned and executed to perfection - from the magical wonderland-style naturescape at the entrance, consisting of woodland trees interwoven with Christmas trees and decorated with fruits and berries, to the coloured paper strips on which we wrote our names, to be added to a paper chain decorating a "Connection Tree".

Inside, the glow of the candles bathed the Abbey in a soft light, and I spotted several familiar faces among the 1,600 guests. There were, of course, the celebrity performers, including Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor, along with a special surprise guest in the form of the Hollywood star Eugene Levy, who William so memorably opened up to earlier this year, and who brought his wife and daughter too. Hannah Waddingham, who had been due to sing, came as a guest instead after losing her voice, but singer Zak Abel gave a beautiful rendition of Silent Night in her place.

But what touched me the most was seeing others there whose stories touched William and Kate and countless more of us over the course of the past year. They included Rhian Mannings, whose story of losing her child to illness and her husband to suicide left the Prince tearful, and Steven Frank, the Holocaust survivor whom I watched Kate greet with an enormous hug when they were reunited back in January.

WATCH: Royal Editor Emily Nash shares her verdict on Princess Kate's fifth carol service

Lewis Moody, the former England rugby star who was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, was there with his family, signalling the royal couple’s ongoing support for those facing the illness, as was Katherine Field, who was pictured having cold cap therapy during her cancer treatment when the Princess made an emotional return visit to the Royal Marsden back in January.

LISTEN: Inside the German state visit - and why there were fewer guests this time around

There was a buzz in the air, then a hush, as the Prince and Princess arrived with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and seven-year-old Louis, to take their seats at the front.

Then the service began, as it has done previously, with the lone voice of a young chorister, singing the first verse of Once in Royal David’s City, followed by the choir and then the entire congregation. But there were plenty of modern twists on this very traditional service too, which gives you an insight into the way that William and Kate approach their roles - they care about the importance of tradition but want to bring in fresh elements which will resonate with a wider audience.

© Getty Princess Kate with her family

Fittingly for the future head of the Church of England, the Prince gave a Bible reading about the birth of Christ. But it followed non-religious readings and reflections. Alongside the soaring organ music and angelic voices of choristers, pop singers including the Bastille frontman Dan Smith and Griff sang, and young dancers from Platinum Perfomers, a performing arts group based in Edmonton, north London, weaved their way down the aisle. Their smiles were so infectious that they were given a spontaneous round of applause.

For over five years now, the Princess has pulled off a wonderful festive treat for her guests, and somehow this one felt more personal than ever. The inside front cover of the Order of Service read: "This Service is dedicated to you and the love you have shown." The back said simply: "Love is enough."