Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate's perfect little helpers at carol service

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis melted hearts as they joined their mother, the Princess of Wales, for her annual Christmas carol concert on Friday. The festive celebration at Westminster Abbey brought the royal family together, but it was the young royals who stole the spotlight.

Dressed to impress, George, 12, and Louis, seven, looked dapper in classic suits, while Charlotte, ten, wowed in a festive satin dress paired with dark tights. The young royals - seen by many as Kate's perfect little helpers - made their mark at the major royal fixture, officially kicking off the Windsor family's festive season.

The trio beamed as they joined other family members for the joyous evening, including Michael and Carole Middleton, Zara and Mike Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Princess of Wales presided over her Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, now in its fifth year, which brought together 1,600 guests. This year's theme was to celebrate love in all its forms, with Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor delivering readings, alongside the Prince of Wales.

The service will recognise individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to be present with others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.

Among those invited is schoolgirl Madison Reed, who last year raised more than £1,360 for the Archie Foundation by Highland dancing in 26 locations across Scotland, each beginning with a different letter of the alphabet. She raised the funds for the charity, which supports sick children receiving medical care in north-east Scotland, along with their families.

In a letter that was available to all guests, and released prior to the event, the Princess of Wales praised community stalwarts invited to the service, telling them they are making an "extraordinary difference to the lives of others".

She also touched on the virtues of the Christmas period that reminds us "how deeply our lives are woven together", adding that despite life feeling "fragmented or uncertain" at times, the festive season "invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another".