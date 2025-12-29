Why 'leading royal star' Princess Kate has the best year ahead

The Princess of Wales is set for a milestone year of success and "high achievement", royal astrologer Debbie Frank has predicted. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie said that Kate, who turns 44 in January, will "grow in stature and confidence throughout the year".

"January pinpoints 2026 as a milestone year for Kate," said Debbie. "The month of May places her as a leading royal star, bringing hearts and minds together.

"She grows in stature and confidence throughout the year, driving her Capricorn Sun up the mountain of making a difference in the world. Inwardly, she tries to pace herself, but at times feels the strain. However, she is also buoyed up by the sheer love the public feel for her and her pride in her family."

Prince George's new school

Looking ahead to the autumn, the Princess will experience a change in her family life as her eldest child Prince George, 12, will change school.

George is expected to be enrolled at Eton College in Windsor, the prestigious boarding school attended by his father Prince William and his uncle Prince Harry, or Marlborough College, his mother Kate's alma mater and also a boarding school. Royal watchers can expect an announcement just before the September term time starts.

© Alamy Live News. Prince George is moving school in September

Debbie noted of this period: "Kate will throw herself into hard work in the Autumn and once again emerges in the month of November feeling the combined fulfilment of public acclaim and personal happiness at her success."

She concluded: "2026 is a year of both high achievement and personal growth for Kate – inwardly and outwardly satisfying."

The Princess' child-focused projects

The Princess spends her time championing various causes and supporting a number of charities and patronages. She is particularly committed to raising awareness of the importance of the early years and it's an issue that has become her life's work.

One of her most recent campaigns has been to tackle 'technoference' – the unwanted distractions caused by digital devices that can disrupt parent-child connection. In October, Kate published an essay entitled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, which highlighted the importance of warm, meaningful connections for a happy, healthy life.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate has warned of 'technoference' – the unwanted distractions caused by digital devices that can disrupt parent-child connection

The mother-of-three wrote: "For babies and young children, the pull of screens will be even stronger than for older children and adults, the habits more deeply ingrained as they grow. Yet this is precisely the period when children should start developing the social and emotional skills that will serve them throughout life. We're raising a generation that may be more 'connected' than any in history while simultaneously being more isolated, more lonely, and less equipped to form the warm, meaningful relationships that research tells us are the foundation of a healthy life."

Kate continued: "So, what are we to do about these trends driving us away from human connection? The answer begins with recognising that attention is something we can choose to give each other in every moment – at home, at work, in our communities. It requires conscious effort to be fully present with the people we care about. It means protecting sacred spaces for genuine connection: family dinners, conversations, moments of genuine eye contact and engaged listening."

© Getty Images The Princess is committed to raising awareness of the importance of the early years

The Princess' work has primarily focused on the importance of a child's first five years of life, as reflected in her 2023 Shaping Us campaign, the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, and her 2020 landmark survey, "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives".

